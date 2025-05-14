This is not taught in film school: Tom Cruise explained the secret of great actors

$41.540.01
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
09:24 PM • 1500 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 46946 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 53777 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 74615 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 74444 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152621 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 71732 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156335 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149176 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90268 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Popular news

Putin does not want peace, ceasefire or negotiations - Zelensky

May 13, 01:48 PM • 10199 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 11051 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

May 13, 02:29 PM • 50252 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 57723 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 24117 views
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 46946 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 57753 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152621 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156335 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149176 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 24135 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 86397 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 86153 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 87362 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87606 views
MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

This is not taught in film school: Tom Cruise explained the secret of great actors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Actor Tom Cruise emphasized the importance of actors understanding lighting, technology and other aspects of filmmaking. He created a 6-hour video for film school.

This is not taught in film school: Tom Cruise explained the secret of great actors

American actor Tom Cruise, receiving a fellowship from the British Film Institute (via the Times of London), called on young actors to study the craft of filmmaking. The A-list actor lamented film schools for not teaching aspiring actors the tools of production and filmmaking technology, as it is important for all actors to know about lighting, camera blocking, etc., UNN writes, citing Variety.

Details

For Cruise, being a good film actor goes beyond just acting.

It's important to understand the tools around you. There are technologies. It's like understanding a scene as an actor, but many artists are not taught this in film school: how to understand the lens and what it can do, why eye movement happens and recognize its effect

- Cruise said.

Tom Cruise shocked with his appearance at Super Bowl LIX: 'stretched' face is the talk of the town10.02.25, 14:53 • 111706 views

He stressed that for effective filming, actors must understand how lighting is done. Cruise recalled that the famous Marlon Brando was always attentive to the play of light.

I always tell actors: spend time in the editing room, shoot a film, study old films, recognize what the composition gives you, know what lenses are, understand lighting and how to use it to your advantage. Understand the art form to that extent. Brando absolutely understood lighting; all the great actors understood

- Cruise added.

He is so adamant about actors learning the filmmaking craft that he created his own six-hour video for film school to showcase prospective actors. Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" co-star Glen Powell told GQ UK last year that he had the opportunity to watch all six hours of the video alone in a movie theater.

He said: "It's only for my friends. In the video, Cruise says something like: "Do we all agree that this is what a camera is? Here's the difference between a film camera and a digital camera..." The funniest thing is the flights. He kind of put together a whole flight school. So he was literally saying, "Okay, this is what an airplane is. That's how everything flies. That's how air pressure works."

- Powell said.

He added that Cruise also told him that in order for a film to become a global hit, it must "telegraph universal emotions" and "touch on anxieties that everyone can relate to."

Cruise's next studio hit will be his latest film in the "Mission: Impossible" series: Dead Reckoning", which will be released in US cinemas on May 23.

Addition

Tom Cruise spent over $11,000 to fly his girlfriend Ana de Armas to London's Heathrow Airport by private helicopter. The actor wanted to show Anya how well he can treat her.

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor01.05.25, 16:27 • 25518 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Culture
United States
