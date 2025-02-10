Tom Cruise shocked with his appearance at Super Bowl LIX: 'stretched' face is the talk of the town

Super Bowl LIX fans were stunned when they turned on their TVs before the big game and saw American actor Tom Cruise on the screen. The 62-year-old action star has changed significantly from his previous appearances, which caused a strong reaction on social media. This was reported by the Daily mail, according to UNN.

Details



Numerous comments appeared on social media, in which viewers noted that the skin on the actor's face looked "stretched." This sparked rumors about possible cosmetic adjustments he may have made before filming the Super Bowl commercial

Cruz appeared in a commercial that accompanied a tense game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. However, viewers' attention was more focused on his appearance than on the game. Many commentators pointed out how the actor's appearance had changed, considering his face to be artificial.

Several fans claimed that his appearance took on a "stretched" look before the release of his latest work.

Tom Cruise at this #SuperBowlLIX talks about pressure - there is no greater pressure than the pressure his skin is under to stay stretched across his face, - joked one of the audience members.

Cruz looked as young as ever, but many on social media believed that his face had recently taken on an artificial look.

One person even joked that it looked like he was wearing someone else's face.

Whose face was Tom Cruise's? It looked familiar, but I couldn't make it out, - one of the posts reads.

Some of the viewers even claimed that his appearance was created by artificial intelligence, or at least looked like it.

