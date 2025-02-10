Marvel shows a new trailer for Thunderbolts with a star-studded cast

The Marvel movie company has shown a new trailer for its upcoming superhero movie Thunderbolts*, UNN reports.

As Gizmodo notes , the new Thunderbolts* trailer promises "hilarious chaos" and "questionable heroics.

"These antiheroes may not be on the level of the Avengers, but the actors who play them are definitely top-notch," the publication notes.

The Marvel movie starring Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Sebastian Stan will be released in theaters on May 2.

