Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11134 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29861 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44691 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55630 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207874 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130265 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155791 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222649 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244313 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336021 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 71200 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 63489 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 104311 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 80114 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 92615 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 1580 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 94039 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207872 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 175658 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 214500 views
UNN Lite

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 2494 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 2240 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 26602 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 72831 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 77946 views
Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1742 views

Tom Cruise was spotted with Ana de Armas in London. The couple enjoyed a helicopter ride and dinner at a fancy restaurant, celebrating the actress's birthday.

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

Tom Cruise was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas. The couple enjoyed a helicopter ride and a fine dinner at an expensive London restaurant, celebrating her 37th birthday.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.

Details

According to the publication, the Oscar nominee for the film "Blonde" was dressed casually: shorts and a hoodie. Cruise also preferred simple clothes, dressing in a simple black T-shirt and jeans. He spoke to staff on the helipad, then punched one of them in the fist and walked on.

According to sources, later that evening the couple enjoyed a luxurious dinner at KOL, a chic Mexican restaurant located in London's Marylebone district and awarded Michelin stars.

This is not the first time the couple has been seen together. Last month, they arrived in London by helicopter after visiting Madrid, where they apparently rested. A few weeks before that, paparazzi caught the acting duo having dinner in London's Soho district.

An insider told People at the time that they were just having dinner with their agents and "discussing potential future collaborations." Tom Cruise recently had a romantic relationship with Spanish singer Victoria Canal. And before that, with Russian socialite Elsina Khairova. The couple broke up in February 2024.

Earlier, Cruise was married to Katie Holmes, with whom he has an 18-year-old daughter, Suri. He was also married to Nicole Kidman, with whom he has a 32-year-old daughter, Isabella, and a 30-year-old son, Connor.

De Armas dated Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021 after her unsuccessful two-year marriage to Spanish actor Marc Clotet, which ended in 2013.

She has also been linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, whom she dated from 2021 to the end of 2024. The publication reports that in November 2024 in Madrid, Armas was seen kissing the stepson of Cuban President Dias-Canel, Manuel Anido Cuesta.

Tom Cruise shocked with his appearance at Super Bowl LIX: 'stretched' face is the talk of the town10.02.25, 14:53 • 111672 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

