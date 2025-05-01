Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

Tom Cruise was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas. The couple enjoyed a helicopter ride and a fine dinner at an expensive London restaurant, celebrating her 37th birthday.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.

Details

According to the publication, the Oscar nominee for the film "Blonde" was dressed casually: shorts and a hoodie. Cruise also preferred simple clothes, dressing in a simple black T-shirt and jeans. He spoke to staff on the helipad, then punched one of them in the fist and walked on.

According to sources, later that evening the couple enjoyed a luxurious dinner at KOL, a chic Mexican restaurant located in London's Marylebone district and awarded Michelin stars.

This is not the first time the couple has been seen together. Last month, they arrived in London by helicopter after visiting Madrid, where they apparently rested. A few weeks before that, paparazzi caught the acting duo having dinner in London's Soho district.

An insider told People at the time that they were just having dinner with their agents and "discussing potential future collaborations." Tom Cruise recently had a romantic relationship with Spanish singer Victoria Canal. And before that, with Russian socialite Elsina Khairova. The couple broke up in February 2024.

Earlier, Cruise was married to Katie Holmes, with whom he has an 18-year-old daughter, Suri. He was also married to Nicole Kidman, with whom he has a 32-year-old daughter, Isabella, and a 30-year-old son, Connor.

De Armas dated Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021 after her unsuccessful two-year marriage to Spanish actor Marc Clotet, which ended in 2013.

She has also been linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, whom she dated from 2021 to the end of 2024. The publication reports that in November 2024 in Madrid, Armas was seen kissing the stepson of Cuban President Dias-Canel, Manuel Anido Cuesta.



