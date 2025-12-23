Durov's Genetic Legacy: Moscow Clinic Offers Free Insemination with Telegram Founder's Sperm

An unusual marketing campaign is underway at the Moscow reproductive medicine clinic AltraVita, offering women under 37 free in vitro fertilization using Pavel Durov's donor material. The billionaire personally pays for the procedures for volunteers who wish to have a child from his "user" sperm. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

On the institution's website, biomaterial is advertised using a photograph of the CEO and the Telegram logo.

According to a former clinic doctor, the campaign attracted a specific audience. Participants had to be unmarried to avoid legal disputes over paternity.

The patients who came in all looked great, were well-educated, and very healthy. They wanted to have a child from, well, a certain type of man. They considered such a paternal figure to be the right one – the doctor told the media.

Durov himself claims that he started donating sperm around 2010. Initially, it was help for a friend, and later – anonymous donation to overcome the deficit of "high-quality material." Currently, the founder of Telegram already has more than 100 biological children in 12 countries around the world.

The fight for a $17 billion inheritance

Interest in Durov's donation grew after his statement that all his biological children would be entitled to an equal share of the inheritance. Forbes estimates the businessman's fortune at $17 billion, a significant part of which is concentrated in Telegram shares and bitcoins. To verify descendants, the billionaire plans to use DNA tests.

If they can establish their shared DNA with me, perhaps someday in 30 years, they will be entitled to a share of my property after my death – Durov said in Lex Fridman's podcast.

In addition to financial promises, Pavel Durov plans to publish the source code of his own DNA. This will allow his biological children, scattered around the world, to find each other in the future.

