France lifted all travel restrictions on Pavel Durov

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
02:40 PM
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
02:39 PM
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
11:45 AM
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
11:14 AM
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
November 13, 07:00 AM
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 million November 13, 06:58 AM
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive? November 13, 08:23 AM
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals details November 13, 09:06 AM
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor" 10:39 AM
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipes 10:59 AM
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved? 02:40 PM
02:40 PM
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears 11:14 AM
Exclusive
11:14 AM
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipes 10:59 AM
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive? November 13, 08:23 AM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow November 12, 02:08 PM
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican November 12, 08:00 PM
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films November 12, 04:40 PM
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy November 12, 09:10 AM
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season November 12, 07:09 AM
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey November 12, 06:57 AM
France lifted all travel restrictions on Pavel Durov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

The French investigator lifted the travel ban on Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who was previously suspected of aiding crimes. The decision of November 10 also cancels the requirement for regular registration at a police station.

France lifted all travel restrictions on Pavel Durov

French investigators have completely lifted the travel ban on Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who was previously suspected of facilitating crimes through the messenger's operation. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, the November 10 decision also cancels the requirement for Durov to regularly register at a police station. Initially, he was banned from leaving France, but in June, the restrictions were eased – the businessman could make short trips to Dubai.

Durov hinted at interference by one of the European governments in the elections in Romania. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded18.05.25, 20:57 • 4328 views

We remind you that in August 2024, Pavel Durov was detained at a Paris airport after arriving by private jet. He was held for four days, interrogated in a case of possible complicity in crimes committed through Telegram, and released on bail of 5 million euros.

Durov denies all charges. His interests are represented by lawyers Christophe Ingrain, David-Olivier Kaminski, and Robin Binsard.

The court allowed Durov to leave France. He headed to Dubai15.03.25, 16:13 • 21320 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Telegram
Pavel Durov
Bloomberg L.P.
Dubai
France
Romania