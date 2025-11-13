France lifted all travel restrictions on Pavel Durov

French investigators have completely lifted the travel ban on Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who was previously suspected of facilitating crimes through the messenger's operation. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, the November 10 decision also cancels the requirement for Durov to regularly register at a police station. Initially, he was banned from leaving France, but in June, the restrictions were eased – the businessman could make short trips to Dubai.

Durov hinted at interference by one of the European governments in the elections in Romania. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

We remind you that in August 2024, Pavel Durov was detained at a Paris airport after arriving by private jet. He was held for four days, interrogated in a case of possible complicity in crimes committed through Telegram, and released on bail of 5 million euros.

Durov denies all charges. His interests are represented by lawyers Christophe Ingrain, David-Olivier Kaminski, and Robin Binsard.

The court allowed Durov to leave France. He headed to Dubai