Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Durov hinted at interference by one of the European governments in the elections in Romania. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

Pavel Durov stated that one of the European governments asked to block "conservative" channels before the elections in Romania, but was refused. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs called this accusation unfounded.

Durov hinted at interference by one of the European governments in the elections in Romania. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

Telegram founder Pavel Durov wrote that the government of one of the European countries, hinting at France, asked to block "conservative" channels before the elections in Romania. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of France and Romania reacted, reports UNN.

A Western European government (guess which one? 🥖) has approached Telegram with a request to silence conservative voices in Romania ahead of today's presidential elections. I flatly refused. Telegram will not restrict the freedom of Romanian users or block their political channels. You can't "protect democracy" by destroying democracy. You cannot "fight election interference" by interfering in elections 

- he wrote.

Let's add

Later, in response, the French Foreign Ministry called Durov's accusations "unfounded" and categorically rejected them.

The first round of the presidential elections in Romania last December was sovereignly annulled by the competent Romanian authorities after very real digital and financial interference by entities linked to Russia... In this context, the recent accusations against France are only a distraction from the real threats of interference in Romania's affairs. France calls on all Romanian political figures to show responsibility and protect democracy 

- the message said.

In addition, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced signs of Russian interference in the presidential elections.

"A viral campaign of fake news on Telegram and other social networks is aimed at influencing the electoral process. This was expected, and the authorities have denied this fake news," the statement said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Pavel Durov
Telegram
France
Romania
