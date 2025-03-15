The court allowed Durov to leave France. He headed to Dubai
Kyiv • UNN
The founder of Telegram, accused of complicity in criminal activity, left France with the permission of the court. Media reports that Durov is leaving for Dubai.
Telegram founder Pavel Durov, accused in Paris of complicity in criminal activity, left France on Saturday with the permission of the court. This was reported to AFP by several sources close to the case, reports UNN.
According to media reports, Durov is leaving for Dubai.
Recall that in August 2024, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained at a Paris airport. He was accused of deliberately failing to moderate illegal content in the messenger. The court released Durov on bail of 5 million euros, but forbade him to leave France.