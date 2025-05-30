"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

"Formula 1" director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared why Brad Pitt is a better choice for the "Formula 1" movie than Tom Cruise. They said that Cruise's crazy style could make filming too risky, UNN writes with reference to Variety.

When asked what would happen if Tom Cruise played the main role in the "Formula 1" movie instead of Brad Pitt, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer said that the very thought of Cruise driving a racing car caused them considerable excitement.

Tom always pushes his limits, but at the same time he is extremely capable and very skilled. They both have a natural talent for driving. But yes, I can imagine that Tom might scare us even more - Kosinski said.

Graham Kelly, an action movie manager who has also worked with Cruise, confirmed the fears.

We would crash. Tom pushes his limits. I mean, really to the limit. It terrifies me. I've filmed with Tom on many "Mission Impossibles" and it's the most stressful experience - building cars for him, doing stunts with him. And Brad listens and knows his capabilities. I think he would be the first to say: "Yes, I'm not going to do that "- he noted.

The "Formula 1" project became a kind of completion of the circle for Kosinski. Even before "Top Gun: Maverick", he planned a racing film starring Cruise and Pitt, but the high budget forced the studio to abandon the idea. Eventually, this idea was realized by James Mangold in "Ford v Ferrari."

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is now in theaters with another "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning", which debuted with $200 million at the box office - a record for the franchise.

And the movie "F1" with Brad Pitt will be released in theaters on June 27.

