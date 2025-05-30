"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

$41.530.06
How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 8672 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM • 18300 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM • 17569 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 20819 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 140501 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 160957 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 139010 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 124372 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 218196 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 107204 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

May 30, 12:12 AM • 17344 views

Explosions Heard in Kharkiv: City Under Massive UAV Attack

May 30, 12:25 AM • 15326 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: the US, Britain, France and Germany will be present at the level of security advisors - Kellogg

May 30, 02:25 AM • 14425 views

"Shahed" strike on Izium: the enemy attacked the industrial zone

May 30, 03:13 AM • 12997 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

04:24 AM • 17001 views
Publications

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 8672 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

07:41 AM • 18300 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 140501 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 218196 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 221808 views
UNN Lite

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

08:06 AM • 5290 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

07:19 AM • 6862 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 113558 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 106152 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 118892 views
"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2752 views

The director of "Formula 1" said that the choice of Brad Pitt was better due to the excessive risk with Tom Cruise. Filming with Pitt seemed safer.

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

"Formula 1" director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared why Brad Pitt is a better choice for the "Formula 1" movie than Tom Cruise. They said that Cruise's crazy style could make filming too risky, UNN writes with reference to Variety.

Details

When asked what would happen if Tom Cruise played the main role in the "Formula 1" movie instead of Brad Pitt, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer said that the very thought of Cruise driving a racing car caused them considerable excitement.

Tom always pushes his limits, but at the same time he is extremely capable and very skilled. They both have a natural talent for driving. But yes, I can imagine that Tom might scare us even more

- Kosinski said.

Graham Kelly, an action movie manager who has also worked with Cruise, confirmed the fears.

We would crash. Tom pushes his limits. I mean, really to the limit. It terrifies me. I've filmed with Tom on many "Mission Impossibles" and it's the most stressful experience - building cars for him, doing stunts with him. And Brad listens and knows his capabilities. I think he would be the first to say: "Yes, I'm not going to do that

"- he noted.

The "Formula 1" project became a kind of completion of the circle for Kosinski. Even before "Top Gun: Maverick", he planned a racing film starring Cruise and Pitt, but the high budget forced the studio to abandon the idea. Eventually, this idea was realized by James Mangold in "Ford v Ferrari."

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is now in theaters with another "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning", which debuted with $200 million at the box office - a record for the franchise.

And the movie "F1" with Brad Pitt will be released in theaters on June 27.

Tom Cruise refused to discuss the future of "Mission" in Cannes and urged to simply review the film14.05.25, 17:53 • 3285 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
