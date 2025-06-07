Defense forces hit a locomotive with a column of occupiers' equipment: minus 13 tanks

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
June 7, 05:00 AM • 52716 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 79583 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 109913 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 78825 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 162475 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 104966 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 137787 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 167491 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 121538 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101482 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3.5m/s
39%
750mm
Popular news

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow

June 7, 01:35 AM • 58755 views

In Cherkasy region, the state is regaining control over illegally alienated forest lands

June 7, 01:55 AM • 30215 views

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: 3 dead, 17 injured, including children

June 7, 02:40 AM • 35027 views

Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition

05:48 AM • 44120 views

Dnipropetrovsk region suffered Russian combined attack: there are injured in Dnipro

06:48 AM • 26699 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 52720 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 79361 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 82081 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 126673 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 162480 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 4254 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 109917 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 115043 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 157467 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 118712 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Defense forces hit a locomotive with a column of occupiers' equipment: minus 13 tanks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported the destruction of an enemy locomotive with equipment. 13 tanks and more than a hundred units of armored vehicles were destroyed.

Defense forces hit a locomotive with a column of occupiers' equipment: minus 13 tanks

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported the destruction of a locomotive with equipment of Russian troops and the destruction of 13 tanks and more than a hundred units of enemy armored vehicles, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine hit a locomotive with a column of enemy equipment. The enemy's losses amounted to 13 tanks and more than a hundred units of armored and automotive equipment

- reported the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine in Telegram.

1120 infantrymen, 15 tanks and a helicopter: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the enemy's losses per day at the front07.06.25, 08:39 • 2530 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9