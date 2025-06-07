Defense forces hit a locomotive with a column of occupiers' equipment: minus 13 tanks
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported the destruction of a locomotive with equipment of Russian troops and the destruction of 13 tanks and more than a hundred units of enemy armored vehicles, writes UNN.
