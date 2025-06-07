1120 infantrymen, 15 tanks and a helicopter: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the enemy's losses per day at the front

Over the past day, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces eliminated another 1,120 Russian soldiers, as well as a helicopter and 15 enemy tanks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.06.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 995030 (+1120) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10904 (+15)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22737 (+52)

artillery systems ‒ 28850 (+56)

MLRS ‒ 1410 (+4)

air defense equipment ‒ 1181 (+1)

planes ‒ 413 (0)

helicopters ‒ 337 (+1)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 39493 (+300)

cruise missiles ‒ 3308 (+37)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 51079 (+166)

special equipment ‒ 3908 (+1)

Data is being updated.

Let's remind

Ukrainian intelligence services are preparing new operations against Russia, after the successful operation "Cobweb". Intelligence is considering the possibility of attacks by naval drones on Russian ships.

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow