Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
05:00 AM • 13728 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 6, 06:07 PM • 37086 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 72993 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 03:42 PM • 54260 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

June 6, 01:00 PM • 119313 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 94829 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 136087 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

June 5, 02:42 PM • 166599 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

June 5, 02:25 PM • 121088 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

June 5, 12:51 PM • 101474 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

1120 infantrymen, 15 tanks and a helicopter: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the enemy's losses per day at the front

Kyiv • UNN

726 views

 • 726 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1120 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and one helicopter. The total losses of the enemy reached almost one million people.

1120 infantrymen, 15 tanks and a helicopter: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the enemy's losses per day at the front

Over the past day, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces eliminated another 1,120 Russian soldiers, as well as a helicopter and 15 enemy tanks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 995030 (+1120) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10904 (+15)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22737 (+52)
        • artillery systems ‒ 28850 (+56)
          • MLRS ‒ 1410 (+4)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1181 (+1)
              • planes ‒ 413 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 337 (+1)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 39493 (+300)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3308 (+37)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 51079 (+166)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3908 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let's remind

                              Ukrainian intelligence services are preparing new operations against Russia, after the successful operation "Cobweb". Intelligence is considering the possibility of attacks by naval drones on Russian ships.

                              Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              The Washington Post
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Tesla
