On the night of June 7, Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin in Telegram.

The air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense shot down four drones that attacked Moscow - the official said in a statement.

"Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the wreckage," he added.

Let us remind you

On the evening of June 5, explosions were heard in the area of the Bryansk airport, after which it was reported about a fire at an oil depot in Engels, Saratov region, and an attack on the Progress plant in Michurinsk, Tambov region.

Satellite images confirmed a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Engels, Saratov region. It provides fuel for a military airfield that has been attacked by drones before.