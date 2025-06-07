Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow

$41.470.01
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 15391 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 52188 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 45356 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 106718 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 90121 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 134719 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166170 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120722 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101317 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92367 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

The occupiers are dismantling the captured Ukrainian landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky" for spare parts - partisans

June 6, 04:17 PM • 10394 views

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: the city is being attacked by missiles

June 6, 04:59 PM • 14889 views

In Kharkiv, preliminary reports indicate the arrival of enemy missiles - OVA

June 6, 05:15 PM • 9398 views

The SES has suspended emergency rescue operations in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv for the night

June 6, 05:52 PM • 7734 views

Russians occupied Kondrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region and advanced near three more settlements - DeepState

08:26 PM • 4924 views
Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 49795 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 53737 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 98751 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 106723 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 132998 views
Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 52201 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 103085 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 146691 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 108785 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 149290 views
Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

On the night of June 7, Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian capital. Local authorities reported the downing of four drones.

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow

On the night of June 7, Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin in Telegram.

The air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense shot down four drones that attacked Moscow

- the official said in a statement.

"Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the wreckage," he added.

Let us remind you

On the evening of June 5, explosions were heard in the area of the Bryansk airport, after which it was reported about a fire at an oil depot in Engels, Saratov region, and an attack on the Progress plant in Michurinsk, Tambov region.

Satellite images confirmed a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Engels, Saratov region. It provides fuel for a military airfield that has been attacked by drones before.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
