Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026 7 June 2025

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 5484 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 13770 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

12:58 PM • 23173 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 30776 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 28607 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 107675 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 108285 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 141897 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 93670 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 200775 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
2m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news

Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition

June 7, 05:48 AM • 71605 views

Dnipropetrovsk region suffered Russian combined attack: there are injured in Dnipro

June 7, 06:48 AM • 55423 views

Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed lives of three people, 21 injured: consequences were shown

June 7, 07:23 AM • 27762 views

Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in the Kursk direction

June 7, 08:15 AM • 86426 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 46157 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 107675 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 110287 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 111958 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 156206 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 200775 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

11:27 AM • 19414 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 46731 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 141897 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 126914 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 168282 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026 7 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11616 views

The Canadian government has extended preferential treatment for imports of Ukrainian goods until June 9, 2026. Since 2022, exports have exceeded $35 million, and importers have saved $8.5 million.

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

The Canadian government has extended the preferential regime for the import of Ukrainian goods until June 9 next year. This is reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Government of Canada has extended for the next 12 months the regulation that provides for the abolition of customs duties on the import of Ukrainian goods 

- the statement reads.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stressed that the extension of the preferential regime for the import of Ukrainian goods will help strengthen Ukrainian exports, preserve jobs and generally strengthen the economy in wartime.

Ukrainian goods will continue to have duty-free access to the Canadian market until June 9, 2026.

Since the introduction of the preferential regime in 2022, Ukrainian exports under this program to Canada have already reached more than $35 million, and Canadian importers have saved $8.5 million in duties. The extension gives the potential for another $1.2 million in savings. Total exports to Canada in 2024 amounted to $152 million.

Recall

The Canadian government announced the allocation of $25.5 million in military aid to Ukraine, which will be used for Coyote and Bison armored vehicles, new equipment and ammunition provided by Canadian companies, as well as electronic warfare systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
Yulia Sviridenko
Canada
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9