Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026 7 June 2025

The Canadian government has extended the preferential regime for the import of Ukrainian goods until June 9 next year. This is reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Government of Canada has extended for the next 12 months the regulation that provides for the abolition of customs duties on the import of Ukrainian goods - the statement reads.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stressed that the extension of the preferential regime for the import of Ukrainian goods will help strengthen Ukrainian exports, preserve jobs and generally strengthen the economy in wartime.

Ukrainian goods will continue to have duty-free access to the Canadian market until June 9, 2026.

Since the introduction of the preferential regime in 2022, Ukrainian exports under this program to Canada have already reached more than $35 million, and Canadian importers have saved $8.5 million in duties. The extension gives the potential for another $1.2 million in savings. Total exports to Canada in 2024 amounted to $152 million.

The Canadian government announced the allocation of $25.5 million in military aid to Ukraine, which will be used for Coyote and Bison armored vehicles, new equipment and ammunition provided by Canadian companies, as well as electronic warfare systems.