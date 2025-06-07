Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

Today's statements by the Russian side do not correspond to reality and previous agreements, either regarding the exchange of prisoners or the repatriation of bodies. This is how the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reacted to the words of the head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul negotiations, Vladimir Medinsky, reports UNN.

Details

The Coordination Headquarters notes that over the past week, teams from both sides have been working in two directions — repatriation of the bodies of fallen servicemen and exchange of prisoners.

Regarding the exchange of prisoners — Ukraine submitted lists for the exchange, formed in accordance with clearly defined categories agreed upon during the negotiations in Istanbul: seriously wounded, seriously ill, according to the formula "all for all", as well as young servicemen. The Russian side submitted other lists that do not correspond to the agreed approach. Ukraine provided relevant comments, and now the next step is expected from the Russian side. Regarding the repatriation of bodies — an agreement was indeed reached. The date was not agreed upon. Instead, instead of consistently implementing the agreed algorithm, the Russian side resorted to unilateral actions that were not agreed upon within the framework of the joint process - the message reads.

However, according to the Coordination Headquarters, instead of a constructive dialogue, the Ukrainian side is once again faced with manipulations and attempts to use sensitive humanitarian topics for informational purposes.

We are interested in a real result — in the return of our prisoners and the bodies of the dead, and we are ready to continue working for this within the agreed framework. We call on the Russian side to stop the dirty games and return to constructive work, in order to return people to both sides and clearly fulfill the agreement in the coming days - summarized at the Coordination Headquarters.

Earlier

Vladimir Putin's aide, head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks, Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia allegedly began implementing the return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners, and accused Ukraine of allegedly unexpectedly postponing it indefinitely.