$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies
12:58 PM • 11387 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 18512 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 18249 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 90492 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 102981 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 135114 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 92464 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 190742 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 110193 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 138775 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3.4m/s
38%
750mm
Popular news

Trump will impose sanctions against Russia, but there is a condition

June 7, 05:48 AM • 62492 views

Dnipropetrovsk region suffered Russian combined attack: there are injured in Dnipro

June 7, 06:48 AM • 46026 views

Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed lives of three people, 21 injured: consequences were shown

June 7, 07:23 AM • 18307 views

Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down in the Kursk direction

June 7, 08:15 AM • 65214 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 31661 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 90492 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 99777 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 101801 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 146199 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 190742 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

11:27 AM • 14133 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

10:33 AM • 31832 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 135114 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 122899 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 164621 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9648 views

The Coordination Headquarters stated that the Russian Federation submitted lists for exchange that do not correspond to the agreed categories. Ukraine called on Russia to stop manipulating and return to constructive work.

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

Today's statements by the Russian side do not correspond to reality and previous agreements, either regarding the exchange of prisoners or the repatriation of bodies. This is how the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reacted to the words of the head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul negotiations, Vladimir Medinsky, reports UNN.

Details

The Coordination Headquarters notes that over the past week, teams from both sides have been working in two directions — repatriation of the bodies of fallen servicemen and exchange of prisoners.

Regarding the exchange of prisoners — Ukraine submitted lists for the exchange, formed in accordance with clearly defined categories agreed upon during the negotiations in Istanbul: seriously wounded, seriously ill, according to the formula "all for all", as well as young servicemen. The Russian side submitted other lists that do not correspond to the agreed approach. Ukraine provided relevant comments, and now the next step is expected from the Russian side. Regarding the repatriation of bodies — an agreement was indeed reached. The date was not agreed upon. Instead, instead of consistently implementing the agreed algorithm, the Russian side resorted to unilateral actions that were not agreed upon within the framework of the joint process

- the message reads.

However, according to the Coordination Headquarters, instead of a constructive dialogue, the Ukrainian side is once again faced with manipulations and attempts to use sensitive humanitarian topics for informational purposes.

We are interested in a real result — in the return of our prisoners and the bodies of the dead, and we are ready to continue working for this within the agreed framework. We call on the Russian side to stop the dirty games and return to constructive work, in order to return people to both sides and clearly fulfill the agreement in the coming days

- summarized at the Coordination Headquarters.

Earlier

Vladimir Putin's aide, head of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks, Vladimir Medinsky said that Russia allegedly began implementing the return of the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers and the exchange of prisoners, and accused Ukraine of allegedly unexpectedly postponing it indefinitely. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9