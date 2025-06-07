Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry went with their two children on an unforgettable family trip to Disneyland in the USA, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex published a new post on Instagram, in which she mentions the special moments of their visit to the happiest place on Earth to celebrate the fourth birthday of her daughter Lilibet.

This happened just a few days after she caused controversy over a past video of her twerking in a hospital room on the eve of Lilibet's birth, the publication writes.

On Friday, Markle shared a video from a two-day vacation at Disneyland, where the family had fun on numerous attractions and indulged in delicious treats.

One segment shows Lilibet and their six-year-old son Archie getting the chance to meet Disney princess Elsa from "Frozen." Megan held her children's hands as they slowly approached to take a picture with the character in this cute moment.

