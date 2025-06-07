$41.470.00
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4262 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Disneyland in the USA with their children. The vacation was dedicated to the fourth birthday of their daughter Lilibet, where the children met Princess Elsa.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry went with their two children on an unforgettable family trip to Disneyland in the USA, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex published a new post on Instagram, in which she mentions the special moments of their visit to the happiest place on Earth to celebrate the fourth birthday of her daughter Lilibet.

This happened just a few days after she caused controversy over a past video of her twerking in a hospital room on the eve of Lilibet's birth, the publication writes.

On Friday, Markle shared a video from a two-day vacation at Disneyland, where the family had fun on numerous attractions and indulged in delicious treats.

One segment shows Lilibet and their six-year-old son Archie getting the chance to meet Disney princess Elsa from "Frozen." Megan held her children's hands as they slowly approached to take a picture with the character in this cute moment.

Meghan Markle shared photos of her daughter Lilibet on her 4th birthday04.06.25, 13:11 • 2448 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Instagram
