Meghan Markle shared photos of her daughter Lilibet on her 4th birthday
Kyiv • UNN
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has released touching black and white photos of her daughter Lilibet in honor of her fourth birthday. The photos appeared on Instagram.
The Duchess of Sussex has published photos of her daughter Lilibet in a message on the occasion of her birthday. This is reported by UNN referring to SkyNews on the X network.
Details
Little Lilibet turns 4 on June 4, 2025.
In honor of the special day, her mother Meghan published several touching black-and-white shots of the girl, who is still hidden from the public, SkyNews reports.
Meghan wrote on Instagram "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!"
Four years ago she appeared in our lives – and every day becomes brighter and better because of it. Thank you to everyone who gives us love and celebrates her special day
