International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

In 2024, the Bureau of Economic Security conducted searches in the iStore chain of stores. It was reported that illegal equipment was seized. As part of the study of the market for trade in counterfeit equipment in Ukraine, UNN could not ignore such a player that had already been caught on the radar of the BEB.

The Test Expertise Center also drew attention to the iStore network. During a test purchase, they did not receive a fiscal check from the online store of the network, which may indicate both illegal import of equipment sold and tax evasion.

The iStore trademark was registered, in one of the variations, back in 2008. The owner was MIRENI ENTERPRISES LIMITED from Cyprus, and the applicant was a citizen of Ukraine, Oleg Mykhailovych Ilyenchenko.

Two more trademarks were registered in 2011. In the first case, the owner was Saona Capital OY from Estonia, while the applicant was the already mentioned MIRENI ENTERPRISES. It was also the owner in the second case, while the applicant was ICOMMERCE EUROPE OY (registered in Estonia).

And now something about what connects these companies besides the joint registration of trademarks. The board member of Saona Capital OY is the already mentioned Oleg Ilyenchenko, who also has a connection with ICOMMERCE EUROPE OY, as well as MIRENI ENTERPRISES. Ilyenko has connections with other companies both abroad and in Ukraine. For example, ORAMOSO INVESTMENTS LIMITED, registered in Cyprus.

In 2017, as part of a criminal investigation into tax evasion, searches were conducted in the "iStore" store, in which "Computer Store No. 9" LLC operated. This company is currently managed by Anatoliy Fialkovsky, the ultimate beneficiaries are Stanislav Tkachenko and a citizen of Hungary, Georges Abbud, and the list of founders includes a company registered in Belize, "SIGMA ENTERPRISES LTD." and the Czech "CONCIERGEPAY S.R.O." But earlier, namely in the period up to August 2017, the co-founder of "Computer Store No. 9" was "Isolutions Ukraine" LLC. The co-founder of the latter is "Icommerce Ukraine" and "Oramos Capital" - both directly related to Ilyenchenko.

In addition to "Computer Store No. 9", the criminal proceedings involved a dozen more companies, which, according to the investigation, imported foreign-made equipment into Ukraine during 2013-15 and actually sold it through a network of sole proprietors. The companies that appeared in the proceedings have since changed owners, or names, or both, or even closed down altogether. But there is no doubt that they were, and some may still be, connected to each other and related to Oleg Ilyenchenko.

Unfortunately, Ilyenko is not a public person, but as we can see, the geography of his activities is quite wide.

Thus, we see that behind the iStore network there is a complex structure of companies with international registration, which are closely connected to each other through common participants and ownership schemes. The key figure in this web is Oleg Ilyenchenko, whose activities cover not only Ukraine, but also Cyprus, Estonia, the Czech Republic, and possibly other countries. Despite the lack of a public profile, Ilyenko systematically appears in the connections between companies that have previously been the focus of investigation.

This suggests that the iStore network may be just part of a larger system for organizing the import and sale of equipment with signs of violation of tax and customs laws. Next in line is the work of law enforcement agencies, which must give a legal assessment of these connections and expose possible schemes of tax evasion or illegal import.