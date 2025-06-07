Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha instructed the embassy in Belgium to keep the case of the death of two Ukrainian citizens - a mother and daughter - under special control. This was reported to UNN in the diplomatic mission.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha instructed the Embassy of Ukraine in Belgium to keep under special control the case of the death of two Ukrainian citizens - a mother and daughter, born in 1979 and 2019, in the city of Hassrode, Kingdom of Belgium - reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the diplomatic mission, consular staff are already in contact with the relatives of the deceased and representatives of the local police and prosecutor's office.

The circumstances of the death and the causes of the incident are being established. The prosecutor's office of the city of Leuven has opened a criminal investigation, and investigative actions are ongoing. Ukrainian diplomats will continue to provide the necessary consular assistance and inform the public about the progress of the investigation - summarized in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Let us remind you

As UNN reported, Ukrainian women were found dead in a house in Haasrode (Belgium): a 46-year-old mother and her 6-year-old daughter, both victims had stab wounds, the crime scene was set on fire. An investigation is underway.