Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Publications
Exclusives
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

Kyiv • UNN

 484 views

Ukraine is facing problems with the purchase of spare parts for Soviet equipment due to certification barriers and restrictions. Imports from the Russian Federation are prohibited, which complicates the maintenance of military equipment.

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

In the conditions of a full-scale war, Ukraine is forced to look for ways to support the combat capability of its own military equipment and aviation every day. The situation with the supply and purchase of spare parts for Soviet-era weapons remains particularly difficult, some of which are still stored in warehouses even in EU countries, UNN writes.

Details

The purchase of components for the needs of Ukrainian military equipment and aviation in particular is not only a logistical but also a legislative challenge. Formally, it is possible to purchase Soviet spare parts in partner countries, but in fact, this procedure is complicated by certification barriers, restrictions at the level of interstate cooperation, and the need to obtain a number of permits.

Certain equipment - optics, sights - requires official confirmation of use specifically for the army. Without such documents, even private suppliers do not risk selling 

- explains military expert Pavlo Narozhny.

According to him, Ukrainian companies that repair and re-equip are often forced to buy expensive components in batches, even if the need is for a single unit.

A sight for a howitzer costs 10-12 thousand euros, and it is a consumable. Optics are the first thing lost during shelling. It is not sold individually - only in batches. This creates an additional financial burden 

- notes the expert.

Even in the case of Western equipment, to which Ukraine is now actively trying to switch, the situation is no less complicated. Engines and units are produced exclusively for specific military equipment. However, unlike Soviet models, they are easier to purchase - provided that there is sufficient funding.

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world03.06.25, 14:55 • 258545 views

Ukrainian enterprises are gradually increasing their production capacity within the framework of import substitution, but the available capacities and resources are not always sufficient to cover the shortage of parts and components. 

Demand is simply crazy. There are many munitions for Western equipment, it is more protected. Therefore, it is actively used at the front and, accordingly, spare parts are needed. We have already deployed part of the production, but the allies do not always cope with logistics. And here every delay is a risk for the army 

- emphasizes Narozhny.

In general, the situation with the provision of military equipment and aviation is a systemic problem that requires a comprehensive approach. Legal mechanisms, procurement standards, cooperation with partners - all this must be clearly regulated. After all, the operational capacity of the Ukrainian army depends on the availability of spare parts - in particular, Soviet-made ones.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted several important resolutions that prohibit the import of goods from Russia. This is part of the economic sanctions in response to Russian aggression.

Key documents:

  • December 30, 2015, resolution No. 1147 - the first ban on the import of goods from Russia;
    • April 9, 2022, resolution No. 426 - after the start of the full-scale war, imports from Russia were completely prohibited;
      • May 30, 2023, resolution No. 545 - the list of prohibited goods was expanded;
        • June 6, 2023, resolution No. 577 - clarified that the ban also applies to energy resources;
          • October 31, 2023, resolution No. 1133 - changed the rules for licensing the import and export of certain goods.

            Due to these restrictions, it is forbidden to import any military goods from the Russian Federation or even those that were manufactured during the USSR. This applies, in particular, to spare parts for airplanes and helicopters. Even if such parts come from Europe, the importer may be accused of collaborating with the enemy. Such transactions are also blocked by banking financial monitoring.

            What does this mean in practice? Without changes to the resolutions, which clearly indicate the source of origin of the goods (Russia or Belarus), it is impossible to service not only military but also part of the civil aviation equipment used by Ukrainian private airlines.

            Thus, the situation with the supply of spare parts to Ukrainian military equipment and aviation remains complex and requires a strategic approach. Despite the development of domestic production and import substitution, the shortage of components persists, especially against the background of the active use of equipment at the front. Without updating the regulatory framework in accordance with wartime realities, the army will continue to face critical challenges that weaken the country's defense capabilities every day. Therefore, clear cooperation between the state, the defense business and international partners is needed. Only coordinated actions will help overcome barriers, speed up the supply of parts and reduce the risks of technical failures. 

            Let us remind you

            Experts note that most of the Ukrainian aircraft fleet, especially the military one, requires specific components during maintenance and repair, access to which is often limited or completely lost. Despite the fact that such parts are already difficult to find, enterprises face additional legal barriers and formal blocking of supplies by regulatory authorities. This includes, in particular, spare parts of Soviet or Russian production of the 90s, which have been stored in warehouses in EU countries for decades. At the same time, military needs remain urgent and require prompt solutions to ensure the state's defense capability. Representatives of the aviation industry emphasize: without clear steps on the part of the state and legislative permission to import old components from third countries, Ukraine risks losing not only aviation infrastructure, but also specialists who ensure the functioning of both civil and military aviation.

            Lilia Podolyak

            Lilia Podolyak

            WarTechnologies
            Belarus
            European Union
            Ukraine
