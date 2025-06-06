$41.470.01
47.380.18
Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3036 views

Head of ARMA Olena Duma reacted to the investigation into the possible non-transparent transfer of seized property, but did not refute the key facts. The situation confirms the need for ARMA reform.

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

Recently, another scandal erupted around the management of seized property. After an investigation into the possible non-transparent transfer of an object in the center of Kyiv, the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, publicly reacted. In it, she did not actually refute any key fact, but instead accused the media of incorrect "priorities", writes UNN.

Details

According to a journalistic investigation, ARMA transferred the Trade Union House on Maidan Nezalezhnosti to the management of a consortium, which includes a company that may be associated with one of the previous beneficiaries of the asset. The publication also mentioned the name of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna in the context of past family ties. She categorically denied any involvement in the possible scheme.

Meanwhile, the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, immediately reacted to the publication and responded with criticism of the journalists.

I will not comment on the subjective vision of the situation, but I can say for sure: this is a groundless use of famous names and circumstances that have nothing to do with the work of the National Agency. Instead, we have a paradox of priorities... We have an understanding that, unfortunately, the hype around certain "reformist" topics takes precedence over socially important information about billions of assets that could work for the defense of Ukraine

- she said.

At the same time, the head of the agency did not publish a documentary refutation and did not even promise to check the published information about the consortium. Instead, she once again emphasized the "transparency" of her work.

Transparency of work is our principle. This transparency must be mutual, especially when it comes to informing the public about the fate of billions of assets, the work of state authorities and law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime and corruption

- Olena Duma emphasized.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, reacted to another scandal involving ARMA. She stated that the situation around asset management only confirms the need to adopt draft law №12374-d on reforming the system of management of seized property, which deprives ARMA of the opportunity to "hold" assets for suitable managers.

If our draft law was already in force, it would be impossible to transfer the seized enterprise to the management of a consortium, one of whose companies is directly related to the seized enterprise through a joint director

- Radina noted.

She reminded that the draft law provides for:

  • clear deadlines during which the Agency would have to look for a manager for the seized assets;
    • a clear list of information that ARMA must publish about the asset, so that everyone can freely assess whether it is profitable to become a manager;
      • ARMA's discretion to unilaterally determine the conditions for potential managers and winners of tenders for complex assets was taken away.

        The norms proposed by us (in the draft law - ed.) are aimed at removing the current risks of "holding" certain assets for the right people for an unlimited period. This investigation once again confirmed that draft law №12374-d strikes at the very heart of the current asset management system, which is obviously tailored to private, not public, interests

        - the People's Deputy emphasized.

        The document also provides for an independent audit of ARMA's activities and new rules for selecting the head of the agency.

        The draft law on ARMA reform in the second reading was planned to be considered this week. However, despite the public outcry, the vote did not take place. As one of the members of the anti-corruption committee informed UNN, the document was never reached, now if it is considered, it will be no earlier than in 10 days.

        The investigation that drew attention to ARMA's work, the reaction of its management, and the delay in the reform only strengthen the arguments in favor of the urgent adoption of draft law 12374-d on reforming the asset management system. The law should create a transparent asset management market and introduce clear rules - to replace the obvious "manual" management. In parallel, it is necessary to conduct a full independent audit of ARMA's activities. And, if the facts of abuse and "manual" asset management are confirmed, the head of the agency, Olena Duma, should be dismissed, and a new head should be elected according to transparent and updated rules.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Lilia Podolyak

        PoliticsPublications
        Olha Stefanishyna
        Ukraine
        Kyiv
