Zelenskyy says he is ready to talk about elections and that Ukrainians “do not want it completely because they are afraid”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to talk about the elections, but stressed that the main priority now is to preserve the unity of the country and win the war. He said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

I am ready to talk about elections. Ukrainians don't want it completely because they are afraid. Otherwise, we will lose wartime, the soldiers will come home, and Putin will take over our entire territory. This will happen. Because now we are mobilized, now we are one organism, we are one country - Zelensky said.

"We need unity within the country. So, it's not about me, it's about the future of our country. It's about today. The question is really how to survive, how to save Ukraine, our independence, our people, our homes. And if someone doesn't like it, they can choose another citizenship if they want. We have a real state," the President emphasized.

