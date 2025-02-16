Today is the Day of Military Journalist of Ukraine and World Whale Day: what is being celebrated on February 16

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 18194 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 59473 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 83425 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108460 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 82274 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119252 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101477 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113122 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116763 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154562 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 96171 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 64333 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 33765 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95714 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56452 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108460 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154562 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145089 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177368 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56452 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95714 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134654 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136559 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164754 views
Actual
Today is the Day of Military Journalist of Ukraine and World Whale Day: what is being celebrated on February 16

Today is the Day of Military Journalist of Ukraine and World Whale Day: what is being celebrated on February 16

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 239869 views

On February 16, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Military Journalist, honoring the memory of fallen media professionals. Also today, the world celebrates Whale Day, drawing attention to the conservation of their population.

Today, on February 16, Ukraine congratulates military journalists, press officers, and civilian journalists who report from the front line on their professional holiday, and honors the memory of their fallen colleagues, UNN reports.

The event was launched by order of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine in 2018.

It was on February 16, 2015, near the city of Debaltseve, when Captain Dmytro Labutkin, 3rd rank, who was the editor of the TV and radio studio of the Ministry of Defense “Briz”, died while performing a combat mission and professional duty. Until the last seconds of his life, he continued to film the events.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, many civilian media professionals have become military journalists and press officers.

Every day, risking their lives, they report from the hottest spots of the frontline and appear on national TV and radio stations to provide Ukrainians with up-to-the-minute information on repelling Russian aggression.

On February 11, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine reported that the war claimed the lives of 97 media workers.

Also, today, on the third Sunday of February, many countries around the world are holding events to mark World Whale Day.

The event was launched in 1980 in Hawaii. Its organizers tried to draw the attention of society and governments to the need to implement measures to restore the whale population on the planet, which has been significantly affected by whaling.

The whaling industry, which originated in Scandinavia in the ninth and tenth centuries, began to develop rapidly in the eighteenth century. Whales were killed for their whiskers, liver, brain, glands, and meat.

Restoration of whale populations will allow them to live up to 200 years - study02.01.25, 22:58 • 25715 views

According to animal rights activists, whale hunters killed up to three million mammals in the twentieth century.

Since the mid-twentieth century, the global community has begun to implement measures to restrict whaling, which was eventually almost completely banned. Only Norway, Iceland and Japan, as well as some aboriginal peoples, carry out limited fishing as a traditional occupation.

According to scientists, at that time the population of the Atlantic whale had dropped to a critical 400 individuals, and the humpback whale to 500 individuals.

At present, scientists cannot name the exact number of whales in the world's oceans. It is believed that their population fluctuates between 25 thousand individuals.

February 16 is the day of remembrance of the holy martyrs Pamphilus, Porfirije and others.

Pamphilus or Pamphilus of Caesarea (? - 309, Caesarea Palestina, Israel) was a Christian priest, founder of the Bible school, one of the 12 martyrs who suffered in Caesarea Palestina in 308-309, a saint. He was martyred with a sword.

40-year-old British journalist, head of Donetsk RMA, killed in Russian attack on Kramatorsk25.08.24, 20:33 • 30842 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPublications
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
hawaiiHawaii
islandiiaIceland
norwayNorway
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising