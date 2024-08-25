40-year-old British journalist, head of Donetsk RMA, killed in Russian attack on Kramatorsk

A 40-year-old British journalist was killed in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk, and four other journalists were wounded. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

"1 person killed and 6 wounded - these are the final results of yesterday's strike on Kramatorsk. The deceased is a British journalist born in 1984. Among the wounded are four journalists and two local residents," said Filashkin.

According to him, a hotel was destroyed, 17 private houses and 6 multi-storey buildings, 3 enterprises, an administrative building and a coffee shop were damaged.

Head of Donetsk RMA urges everyone to evacuate.

According to Donetsk regional police, the body of the deceased was found under the rubble after 19 hours of searching.

At night, Russia fired an Iskander-M at a hotel where a team of foreign media reporters was staying.

Among the wounded are four reporters: citizens of the United States, Germany, Latvia and Ukraine, as well as two local residents.

Police, rescuers and other services were working at the scene of the attack.