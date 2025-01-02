ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74969 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155370 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131577 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138913 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136752 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176099 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111608 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167912 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104632 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Actual
Restoration of whale populations will allow them to live up to 200 years - study

Restoration of whale populations will allow them to live up to 200 years - study

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25717 views

The study showed that commercial hunting has hidden the true life expectancy of large whales. Without human intervention, sperm whales, blue whales, and fin whales can live up to 200 years.

Bowhead whales may not be the only species that can live to be 200 years old. Researchers have found that commercial hunting of large whales has hidden the ability of these underwater giants to live to a great age, UNN writes with reference to The Guardian.

Details 

An article published in the journal Science Advances suggests that commercial hunting of large whales - sperm, blue, fin and bowhead whales - has "masked" the ability of these underwater giants to live to a ripe old age.

Since the 1990s, it has been known that Arctic bowhead whales, with their slow metabolism fueled by cold waters and abundant food, can live up to 200 years or more. This is also indicated by the dating of old Inuit stone harpoons found in bowhead whales that survived previous hunts.

However, a new study indicates that bowhead and fin whales may have the same life expectancy. The first scientific reports of "extraordinary longevity" emerged when scientists examined the ear plugs of fin and blue whales hunted by Japanese whalers in the late 1970s. By calculating the layers of annual growth of the ears, they found that animals that were thought to live to be 70 years old were at least 114 years old.

At the time, they were the oldest documented nonhuman mammals," the study authors say. "This extra-long age should not be unexpected. Whales are the largest living animals, and body size is closely related to life expectancy,

- the message says.

The moratorium on hunting large whales, introduced in 1982, has contributed to the increase in humpback and fin whale populations. Scientists suggest that without predation, the whales could have regained their natural life expectancy.

Conservationists also argue that there is an even more pressing reason for countries like Iceland and Japan to stop whaling. 

The scientists made their new findings by analyzing the life expectancy of two similar species: the southern right whale, which lives under the equator, and the North Atlantic right whale, which was once common off the coast of Northern Europe but is now almost entirely confined to the east coast of the United States. They found that up to 10% of thriving southern species live past 130 years of age. Of the northern species that are hunted, only 10% lived past 47 years. 

01.11.22, 19:23 • 337970 views

The population of the North Atlantic right whale, a close relative of the bowhead, is now so reduced after intensive fishing in the past, when it was the "right" whale to hunt due to its thick layer of blubber, that it is no longer recoverable. 

According to the Massachusetts Center for Coastal Studies (CCS), which has conducted one of the longest studies of the endangered population, only 372 individuals remain.

Declining genetic strength, ship collisions, entanglement in fishing gear, climate change, and sound pollution have weakened them to the point where they have been declared "functionally extinct" in the Eastern Atlantic, while the population in the Western Atlantic is "not recovering.

Longevity is critical for species that produce a small number of young. So human-caused mortality - once by hunting, now by marine fishing - is shortening the natural lifespan and reproductive period of whales to the point where they are at risk of extinction,

- says Dr. Charles “Stormy” Mayo, senior researcher at CCS.

Polar explorers show how whales jump in Antarctica28.04.24, 07:30 • 26602 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
islandiiaIceland
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

