Rebels attacked a church in Congo: 38 people killed

In eastern Congo, during a night mass in the city of Komanda, militants of the ADF group, linked to the "Islamic State", attacked a church. Armed with automatic rifles and machetes, they killed at least 38 people. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Islamic State-backed rebels killed 38 people on Sunday in an attack on a church in eastern Congo - reported city officials.

The attack on Komanda, a city in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, "is believed to have been carried out by ADF rebels armed with firearms and machetes," officials told Reuters.

Jean Kato, a city administration official, said worshippers were attending a night mass when rebels stormed the church early Sunday morning.

Damascus Terrorist Attack: Suicide Bomber Kills At Least 20 in Christian Church