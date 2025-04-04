DR Congo has offered the United States exclusive access to minerals and infrastructure projects in exchange for security assistance. Negotiations are in the early stages.
Donald Trump has invoked a wartime law to increase US mineral production. This is being done to reduce dependence on China and boost the domestic mining industry.
Peace talks between the DRC government and the M23 rebels, who are supported by Rwanda, are planned in Angola. The conflict has been going on since January 2025, thousands of people have died, and hundreds of thousands have left their homes.
The USA has begun preliminary talks with the DRC about access to the country's critically important mineral resources. Congo is offering exploration rights in exchange for government support and assistance in the military sphere.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern about the political course of a number of countries and the escalation of violence in the world. Particular attention was paid to the wars in Ukraine and other countries, women's rights in Afghanistan and Iran.
The fighting of the M23 rebels in the DR Congo has left about 350,000 people homeless. 70% of the camps in Goma have been destroyed, and more than 550 thousand people have been forced to flee from dangerous areas.
The UN Secretary-General has called for an end to the fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 rebels seized the city of Goma. Since the beginning of 2025, the conflict has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced 700,000 people to flee their homes.
M23 militants and Rwandan troops have resumed their offensive in eastern DR Congo, despite the announced ceasefire. The city of Nyabibwe, 96 kilometers from the capital of South Kivu province, was captured.
An alliance of rebel groups in eastern DR Congo has announced a humanitarian ceasefire. According to the UN, 900 people were killed in the recent battles for Goma, and more than 400,000 became refugees.
More than 1,200 Congolese fled to Rwanda after the M23 militants seized the city of Goma. The conflict resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people, including 17 peacekeepers.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the actions of M23 rebels who seized the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ukraine is ready to provide humanitarian assistance and supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the Luanda process.
The M23 group has taken control of the city of Goma in eastern DR Congo after attacking government troops. The rebels have set a 48-hour ultimatum for the Congolese army to surrender its weapons.
The M23 armed group has seized the city of Masisi in the Democratic Republic of Congo, leading to the massive displacement of more than 100,000 people. The situation remains critical, and humanitarian organizations are calling for international intervention.
38 people were killed and more than 100 went missing after a ferry capsized on the Busira River in Congo. The vessel was overloaded with passengers returning home for Christmas, and only 20 people were rescued.
The president of the WBC showed a unique belt in honor of the 50th anniversary of the “Rumble in the Jungle”. The trophy will be awarded to the winner of the Usik-Fury fight in Riyadh, where Usik showed a record weight of 102.5 kg.
In the DR Congo, the cause of a mysterious disease that killed 143 people has been identified - a severe form of malaria. 592 cases of the disease have been registered, with a mortality rate of 6.2%.
The trilateral meeting on the settlement of the conflict in Central Africa was canceled due to the refusal of the Rwandan delegation. Rwanda insisted on a direct dialogue between the DR Congo and the M23 rebel group.
In 2023, 263 million cases of malaria were recorded, which is 11 million more than last year. Children under 5 suffer the most in Africa, and funding for the fight against the disease is only half of what is needed.
In the province of Kwango, DR Congo, an outbreak of an unknown disease has been recorded, affecting mainly children under 5 years of age. Who suggests that the cause may be pneumonia, flu, Covid-19, measles or malaria.
In the province of Kwango in DR Congo, an outbreak of an unknown disease with flu-like symptoms was recorded, from which 143 people died. Who and local doctors are investigating the causes of the disease that most affected women and children.
Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa by opening 10 new embassies. Zelenskyy announces the creation of grain hubs and technology exchange with African countries.
The Robert Koch Institute has reported the first case of a new variant of monkeypox in Germany. There is currently no risk of wider spread, but the situation is being closely monitored.
A boat with 278 passengers capsized off the shore of Lake Kivu in DR Congo. 78 people died and many are missing. The vessel was overloaded due to the danger of land routes in the region.
According to the CDC, 1,200 new cases of mpox were reported in the African Union this week. Since the beginning of the year, the total number of infections has reached 18,737, with 541 deaths.
The WHO has declared monkeypox a global emergency due to an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and its spread to neighboring countries. Since the beginning of the year, about 17,000 suspected cases and 517 deaths have been reported in 13 African countries.
Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin said that the risk of monkeypox for Ukraine is estimated to be very low. Only isolated cases have been registered in Ukraine, without an epidemic rise.
Ukraine, as an independent state, first joined the UN peacekeeping contingents in 1992 in Yugoslavia, where a bloody civil war was taking place.
A new, more transmissible strain of monkeypox, mpox, has emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raising concerns about its further spread.
Since the launch of the Grain from Ukraine initiative in the fall of 2022, Ukraine has exported 221. 41 thousand tons of agricultural products to 10 countries in Africa and Asia, ensuring food security for 8 million people.
At least seven people have been killed during protests in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo against violence by Islamist rebels affiliated with ISIS, who have recently killed more than 40 people.