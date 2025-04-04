Democratic Republic of the Congo

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15753 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28752 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64802 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213853 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122634 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391905 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310778 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213756 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244223 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255103 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131892 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213853 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391905 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254357 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310778 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3112 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14220 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45439 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72110 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57199 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Democratic Republic of the Congo

News by theme

Congo announced "early stages" of negotiations with the United States on access to minerals in exchange for assistance

DR Congo has offered the United States exclusive access to minerals and infrastructure projects in exchange for security assistance. Negotiations are in the early stages.

Economy • March 22, 01:10 PM • 55921 views

Trump invoked wartime powers to increase US mineral production

Donald Trump has invoked a wartime law to increase US mineral production. This is being done to reduce dependence on China and boost the domestic mining industry.

Economy • March 21, 08:38 AM • 16774 views

Peace talks between the government of Congo and the M23 rebels will take place in Angola

Peace talks between the DRC government and the M23 rebels, who are supported by Rwanda, are planned in Angola. The conflict has been going on since January 2025, thousands of people have died, and hundreds of thousands have left their homes.

News of the World • March 13, 03:17 AM • 12874 views

US and the DRC are negotiating a deal on mineral resources - FT

The USA has begun preliminary talks with the DRC about access to the country's critically important mineral resources. Congo is offering exploration rights in exchange for government support and assistance in the military sphere.

News of the World • March 8, 09:00 AM • 17808 views

The UN is concerned about the human rights situation and the deepening conflicts, in particular the war between Russia and Ukraine

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern about the political course of a number of countries and the escalation of violence in the world. Particular attention was paid to the wars in Ukraine and other countries, women's rights in Afghanistan and Iran.

War • March 3, 11:47 AM • 36065 views

350 thousand people have lost their homes due to the war in DR Congo: the UN is concerned, the situation in the country is deteriorating

The fighting of the M23 rebels in the DR Congo has left about 350,000 people homeless. 70% of the camps in Goma have been destroyed, and more than 550 thousand people have been forced to flee from dangerous areas.

News of the World • February 14, 04:13 PM • 29390 views

UN calls to stop bloodshed in DR Congo

The UN Secretary-General has called for an end to the fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo after M23 rebels seized the city of Goma. Since the beginning of 2025, the conflict has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced 700,000 people to flee their homes.

News of the World • February 7, 11:28 AM • 23732 views

M23 militants violate ceasefire and seize Nyabibwe town in DR Congo

M23 militants and Rwandan troops have resumed their offensive in eastern DR Congo, despite the announced ceasefire. The city of Nyabibwe, 96 kilometers from the capital of South Kivu province, was captured.

News of the World • February 5, 04:26 PM • 27473 views

Rebels in DR Congo declare a ceasefire for “humanitarian reasons”

An alliance of rebel groups in eastern DR Congo has announced a humanitarian ceasefire. According to the UN, 900 people were killed in the recent battles for Goma, and more than 400,000 became refugees.

News of the World • February 4, 06:53 AM • 23528 views

Thousands of Congolese refugees seek refuge in Rwanda after Goma is captured

More than 1,200 Congolese fled to Rwanda after the M23 militants seized the city of Goma. The conflict resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people, including 17 peacekeepers.

News of the World • January 29, 02:16 AM • 30608 views

Ukraine condemns rebel seizure of Goma in Congo and is ready to provide assistance

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the actions of M23 rebels who seized the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ukraine is ready to provide humanitarian assistance and supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the Luanda process.

War • January 27, 08:57 PM • 63042 views

Rebels from the M23 group seize the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The M23 group has taken control of the city of Goma in eastern DR Congo after attacking government troops. The rebels have set a 48-hour ultimatum for the Congolese army to surrender its weapons.

News of the World • January 27, 04:18 PM • 29053 views

A new wave of conflict in the Congo: More than 100,000 people have fled the fighting

The M23 armed group has seized the city of Masisi in the Democratic Republic of Congo, leading to the massive displacement of more than 100,000 people. The situation remains critical, and humanitarian organizations are calling for international intervention.

News of the World • January 8, 04:09 AM • 23548 views

A ferry carrying people returning home for Christmas capsizes in Congo: at least 38 people are killed

38 people were killed and more than 100 went missing after a ferry capsized on the Busira River in Congo. The vessel was overloaded with passengers returning home for Christmas, and only 20 people were rescued.

News of the World • December 22, 09:35 AM • 20204 views

Usik-Fury: the winner of the rematch will receive a unique belt from the WBC

The president of the WBC showed a unique belt in honor of the 50th anniversary of the “Rumble in the Jungle”. The trophy will be awarded to the winner of the Usik-Fury fight in Riyadh, where Usik showed a record weight of 102.5 kg.

Sports • December 21, 11:58 AM • 21397 views

Undiagnosed “X” disease in Congo is a severe form of malaria - DRC Ministry of Health

In the DR Congo, the cause of a mysterious disease that killed 143 people has been identified - a severe form of malaria. 592 cases of the disease have been registered, with a mortality rate of 6.2%.

Society • December 18, 02:01 PM • 16297 views

Peace summit between DR Congo and Rwanda disrupted due to the refusal of one of the parties

The trilateral meeting on the settlement of the conflict in Central Africa was canceled due to the refusal of the Rwandan delegation. Rwanda insisted on a direct dialogue between the DR Congo and the M23 rebel group.

News of the World • December 15, 04:10 PM • 24919 views

Number of malaria cases increased by 11 million: African children suffer the most

In 2023, 263 million cases of malaria were recorded, which is 11 million more than last year. Children under 5 suffer the most in Africa, and funding for the fight against the disease is only half of what is needed.

Health • December 11, 01:21 PM • 16342 views

Mysterious disease X may be the result of malaria or Covid-19

In the province of Kwango, DR Congo, an outbreak of an unknown disease has been recorded, affecting mainly children under 5 years of age. Who suggests that the cause may be pneumonia, flu, Covid-19, measles or malaria.

Health • December 9, 12:59 PM • 17155 views

Mysterious disease claimed the lives of 143 people in the Congo: what is known

In the province of Kwango in DR Congo, an outbreak of an unknown disease with flu-like symptoms was recorded, from which 143 people died. Who and local doctors are investigating the causes of the disease that most affected women and children.

News of the World • December 3, 03:11 PM • 17258 views

Seven are already operating, and three will open soon: Zelensky on opening new embassies in Africa

Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa by opening 10 new embassies. Zelenskyy announces the creation of grain hubs and technology exchange with African countries.

Politics • November 23, 05:41 PM • 28300 views

First case of new monkeypox strain detected in Germany

The Robert Koch Institute has reported the first case of a new variant of monkeypox in Germany. There is currently no risk of wider spread, but the situation is being closely monitored.

News of the World • October 22, 09:40 PM • 18219 views

A boat with passengers sank in the Congo: 78 people dead, dozens missing

A boat with 278 passengers capsized off the shore of Lake Kivu in DR Congo. 78 people died and many are missing. The vessel was overloaded due to the danger of land routes in the region.

News of the World • October 4, 05:48 PM • 19690 views

Another 1,200 cases of monkeypox detected in Africa over the week

According to the CDC, 1,200 new cases of mpox were reported in the African Union this week. Since the beginning of the year, the total number of infections has reached 18,737, with 541 deaths.

News of the World • August 18, 05:37 PM • 26305 views

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

The WHO has declared monkeypox a global emergency due to an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and its spread to neighboring countries. Since the beginning of the year, about 17,000 suspected cases and 517 deaths have been reported in 13 African countries.

News of the World • August 14, 07:58 PM • 25869 views

Kuzin on monkeypox: the risk for Ukraine is assessed as very low

Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin said that the risk of monkeypox for Ukraine is estimated to be very low. Only isolated cases have been registered in Ukraine, without an epidemic rise.

Health • August 12, 10:33 AM • 17702 views

Today is the Day of Ukrainian Peacekeepers: creation of the first battalion, most successful missions, losses

Ukraine, as an independent state, first joined the UN peacekeeping contingents in 1992 in Yugoslavia, where a bloody civil war was taking place.

Society • July 15, 03:41 AM • 20825 views

New monkeypox strain "mpox" spreads in Congo

A new, more transmissible strain of monkeypox, mpox, has emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raising concerns about its further spread.

News of the World • July 7, 01:27 PM • 20489 views

Ukraine has exported more than 221,000 tons of grain to 10 countries as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative

Since the launch of the Grain from Ukraine initiative in the fall of 2022, Ukraine has exported 221. 41 thousand tons of agricultural products to 10 countries in Africa and Asia, ensuring food security for 8 million people.

Economy • July 1, 10:50 PM • 30376 views

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, at least seven people are killed in protests against violence

At least seven people have been killed during protests in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo against violence by Islamist rebels affiliated with ISIS, who have recently killed more than 40 people.

Society • June 16, 01:07 AM • 27948 views