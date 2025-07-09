Deputy Head of the Presidential Office: cooperation with African countries and their support is important for Ukraine

Ihor Brusylo, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that cooperation with African countries and their support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression are important for Ukraine, according to the press service of the head of state. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Ihor Brusylo, Deputy Head of the President's Office, held an online meeting with the heads of Ukraine's diplomatic missions in Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Mozambique, Botswana, and Mauritania.

Ihor Brusylo emphasized that cooperation with African countries and their support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression are important for Ukraine.

Ukraine is ready for constructive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, education, digitalization, and countering cyber and hybrid threats.

In particular, the humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine" was discussed, thanks to which more than 10 million people in 12 African countries were provided with food.

It is noted that representatives of Ukrainian ministries also took part in the meeting: economy, agrarian policy and food, digital transformation, education and science, as well as Maksym Subkh, Ukraine's special representative for the Middle East and Africa.

Ukraine views Africa not just as a region for export, but as a strategic partner in shaping global food security. The task is not only to restore but also to expand economic ties with African partners, using all our competitive advantages in the agro-industrial complex, education and science, digital technologies, and overcoming cyber threats. - said Brusylo.

In addition, cooperation in the field of digital technologies and transformations was discussed, in particular, the use of Ukrainian experience in the development of digital infrastructure in African countries.

Special attention was also paid to the educational direction. The discussion focused on expanding educational programs and academic exchanges with an emphasis on the needs of African countries in training qualified specialists in Ukraine.

