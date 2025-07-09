$41.800.06
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
04:00 AM
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
July 8, 05:10 PM
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Tags
Authors
Deputy Head of the Presidential Office: cooperation with African countries and their support is important for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 347 views

Ihor Brusylo, Deputy Head of the President's Office, held an online meeting with diplomats regarding cooperation with African countries. Issues of agriculture, education, digitalization and countering cyber threats, as well as the humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine", were discussed.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office: cooperation with African countries and their support is important for Ukraine

Ihor Brusylo, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that cooperation with African countries and their support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression are important for Ukraine, according to the press service of the head of state. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Ihor Brusylo, Deputy Head of the President's Office, held an online meeting with the heads of Ukraine's diplomatic missions in Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Mozambique, Botswana, and Mauritania.

Ihor Brusylo emphasized that cooperation with African countries and their support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression are important for Ukraine.

Ukraine is ready for constructive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, education, digitalization, and countering cyber and hybrid threats.

In particular, the humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine" was discussed, thanks to which more than 10 million people in 12 African countries were provided with food.

It is noted that representatives of Ukrainian ministries also took part in the meeting: economy, agrarian policy and food, digital transformation, education and science, as well as Maksym Subkh, Ukraine's special representative for the Middle East and Africa.

Ukraine views Africa not just as a region for export, but as a strategic partner in shaping global food security. The task is not only to restore but also to expand economic ties with African partners, using all our competitive advantages in the agro-industrial complex, education and science, digital technologies, and overcoming cyber threats.

- said Brusylo.

In addition, cooperation in the field of digital technologies and transformations was discussed, in particular, the use of Ukrainian experience in the development of digital infrastructure in African countries.

Special attention was also paid to the educational direction. The discussion focused on expanding educational programs and academic exchanges with an emphasis on the needs of African countries in training qualified specialists in Ukraine.

Shmyhal initiates trilateral meeting with prime ministers of Romania and Moldova: what is known08.07.25, 21:02 • 1411 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Ghana
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Botswana
Mozambique
Rwanda
Ukraine
Democratic Republic of the Congo
