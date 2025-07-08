Shmyhal initiates trilateral meeting with prime ministers of Romania and Moldova: what is known

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal proposed to Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan to hold a joint trilateral meeting with the participation of the Moldovan Prime Minister in the near future, UNN reports.

Held an online meeting with the Prime Minister of Romania, Ilie Bolojan. Congratulated him on his appointment and wished him success in his position... During the conversation, we discussed the current security challenges in the region created by Russia's war against Ukraine. Proposed to hold a joint trilateral meeting with the participation of the Prime Minister of Moldova in the near future. - Shmyhal reported.

In addition, the head of the Ukrainian government emphasized the importance of further sanctions pressure on Russia and the use of its frozen assets to compensate for the damages caused.

Welcomed the opening of the Dyakivtsi — Rakivets checkpoint for large passenger buses. Ukraine is interested in developing modern transport routes, as well as in developing border infrastructure. - Shmyhal added.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Ukraine proposed to hold the second Joint meeting of the governments of Ukraine and Romania.

I count on close personal dialogue with Prime Minister Bolojan for the further development of Ukrainian-Romanian partnership. - Shmyhal summarized.

Romanian President Dan: It is better to have a neighbor like Ukraine than Russia or a country that is turning into Belarus