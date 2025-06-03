$41.530.00
Romanian President Dan: It is better to have a neighbor like Ukraine than Russia or a country that is turning into Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Romanian President Nicușor Dan stated that his country will continue to support Ukraine, as it is a matter of its own security. The issue of military assistance will be discussed in Odesa on June 11.

Romanian President Dan: It is better to have a neighbor like Ukraine than Russia or a country that is turning into Belarus

Romania will continue to support Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression. This was stated by the new President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, in a conversation with journalists during the Bucharest Nine summit, UNN reports with reference to Digi24.

Details

According to him, Ukraine is "a better neighbor than Russia or a country controlled by Russia." At the same time, Dan did not give a clear answer to the question of whether Romania will be more transparent about military aid to Ukraine.

I don't know, so far I have not been able to assess what the advantages, what the risks are. In any case, Romania will continue to support Ukraine, because it is about our own security. That is, it is one thing to be in the existing situation with a neighbor on the eastern border - Ukraine, with which we have a treaty since 1997, and another thing to be with Russia or a country ... which is becoming Belarus

- Dan noted.

He clarified that, probably, the details of Romania's military assistance to Ukraine will be discussed during his visit to Odesa on June 11.

Let us remind you

The day before in Vilnius, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time met with the new President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, and invited him to participate in the Ukraine - South-Eastern Europe summit, which will be held in Odesa.

Nicușor Dan officially became the President of Romania: the ceremony took place in Bucharest26.05.25, 13:40 • 3630 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Belarus
Vilnius
Romania
Ukraine
