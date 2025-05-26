Nicușor Dan officially became the President of Romania: the ceremony took place in Bucharest

$41.510.01
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
09:30 AM • 13744 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

08:54 AM • 35267 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 38677 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

06:37 AM • 52372 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

06:19 AM • 71330 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 72388 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 81781 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 247976 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 372775 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 23, 02:43 PM • 409941 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 38551 views

It would take Russia 91 years to capture Medvedev's "buffer zone" - ISW

May 26, 04:26 AM • 20510 views

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 7218 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 55021 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

06:59 AM • 29108 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 372775 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
May 23, 02:43 PM • 409941 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 361995 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 452929 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 530312 views
Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 145450 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 247976 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 87251 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 81870 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 84555 views
Nicușor Dan officially became the President of Romania: the ceremony took place in Bucharest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1444 views

Nicușor Dan was sworn in as President of Romania at a solemn ceremony in Parliament, promising change and calling for national unity. He became the fifth president of Romania after 1989.

Nicușor Dan officially became the President of Romania: the ceremony took place in Bucharest
www.digi24.ro

On Monday, May 26, the official inauguration ceremony of Nicușor Dan as President of Romania took place in Bucharest. According to UNN, citing Digi24, the ceremony took place in the plenary hall of the parliament after the Constitutional Court approved the election results.

Details

During the ceremony, Nicușor Dan took the oath, placing his right hand on the Constitution and the Bible, and promised to be "open to the voice of society." He noted that "the state needs fundamental changes" and called on political parties to act in the national interest.

The ceremony began with the performance of the national anthem "Deșteaptă-te, române!". After that, the decision of the Constitutional Court on the recognition of the election results was read out.

In his speech, Dan emphasized the importance of forming a stable government and implementing the necessary fiscal reforms.

Former presidents Traian Băsescu and Emil Constantinescu were present at the ceremony.

Former President Klaus Iohannis did not come, the reasons for his absence are not reported.

Nicușor Dan's daughter and other family members were present at the inauguration. His partner was unable to attend due to medical circumstances related to their son.

After the ceremony in the parliament, a military ceremony took place on the Marinescu Plateau.

There was also an official transfer of power from the interim president Ilie Bolojan to the newly elected president of Romania, Nicușor Dan.

Reference

Nicușor Dan became the fifth president of Romania after the 1989 revolution. His five-year term began from the moment he took the oath. According to the Constitution of Romania, one person can hold the office of president for no more than two terms.

Let us remind

Nicușor Dan won the second round of the presidential elections in Romania, which took place on May 18. His victory was confirmed by the Constitutional Court of Romania.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

PoliticsNews of the World
Romania
