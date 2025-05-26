Nicușor Dan officially became the President of Romania: the ceremony took place in Bucharest

On Monday, May 26, the official inauguration ceremony of Nicușor Dan as President of Romania took place in Bucharest. According to UNN, citing Digi24, the ceremony took place in the plenary hall of the parliament after the Constitutional Court approved the election results.

Details

During the ceremony, Nicușor Dan took the oath, placing his right hand on the Constitution and the Bible, and promised to be "open to the voice of society." He noted that "the state needs fundamental changes" and called on political parties to act in the national interest.

The ceremony began with the performance of the national anthem "Deșteaptă-te, române!". After that, the decision of the Constitutional Court on the recognition of the election results was read out.

In his speech, Dan emphasized the importance of forming a stable government and implementing the necessary fiscal reforms.

Former presidents Traian Băsescu and Emil Constantinescu were present at the ceremony.

Former President Klaus Iohannis did not come, the reasons for his absence are not reported.

Nicușor Dan's daughter and other family members were present at the inauguration. His partner was unable to attend due to medical circumstances related to their son.

After the ceremony in the parliament, a military ceremony took place on the Marinescu Plateau.

There was also an official transfer of power from the interim president Ilie Bolojan to the newly elected president of Romania, Nicușor Dan.

Reference

Nicușor Dan became the fifth president of Romania after the 1989 revolution. His five-year term began from the moment he took the oath. According to the Constitution of Romania, one person can hold the office of president for no more than two terms.

Let us remind

Nicușor Dan won the second round of the presidential elections in Romania, which took place on May 18. His victory was confirmed by the Constitutional Court of Romania.