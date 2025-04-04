In the Chadian capital N'Djamena, shots were fired near the presidential palace. The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the military is in control of the situation and is protecting the president.
The President dismissed Liubov Abravitova from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Mozambique. Rostyslav Tronenko was appointed in her place, as evidenced by the relevant decrees of the head of state.
In the capital of Chad, N'Djamena, a shooting took place near the presidential palace after the arrival of a convoy of military equipment. According to preliminary reports, it was an attempted attack by Boko Haram militants, with some dead and wounded.
Scientists have discovered unusual adaptations of animals to urbanization and human activity. The changes include shorter wings in swallows, pale snail shells, and tuskless elephants in Africa.
More than 2000 Mozambican families fled to Malawi due to riots after disputed elections. The protests resulted in 252 deaths and the escape of 1,500 prisoners during a prison riot.
The US military carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia, killing two al-Shabaab militants linked to al-Qaeda, including a senior commander. The attack took place 10 kilometres from the town of Quino Barrow.
Cyclone Chido killed 94 people and injured 768 in Mozambique. The disaster with wind speeds of 260 km/h affected more than 622 thousand people and caused significant damage to infrastructure.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed its strong protest over the visit of the Pan-African Parliament delegation to the occupied territory of Donetsk region. The delegation from 12 African countries took part in a Russian propaganda campaign.
The French territory of Mayotte was hit by a powerful cyclone with wind speeds of over 225 km/h. Rescuers are searching for survivors among the destroyed settlements, and the population is experiencing an acute shortage of water and food.
In Tanzania, Gambian hamster rats are trained to detect contraband among cargo. Previously, these animals have been successfully used for de-mining, particularly in Cambodia.
Five countries in Southern Africa have declared a state of emergency due to a historically severe drought. 21 million children in the region are malnourished, and 335 million euros are needed to provide assistance.
The Right-Livelihood-Stiftung has announced the winners of its alternative Nobel Prize. The winners include a Palestinian human rights activist, activists from the Philippines and Mozambique, and a British research project.
Since the launch of the Grain from Ukraine initiative in the fall of 2022, Ukraine has exported 221. 41 thousand tons of agricultural products to 10 countries in Africa and Asia, ensuring food security for 8 million people.
Ukraine sends 2,453. 26 tons of sunflower oil as humanitarian aid to African countries and Palestine for the first time as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.
Ukraine is actively expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa, having opened 7 new embassies in countries such as Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Botswana, Rwanda, Mozambique and other Congo over the past 7 months, and plans to open 3 more embassies in Tanzania, Cameroon and Sudan.
Ukraine exports grain to Mozambique, but is ready to share its rich experience in the agro-industry. Mozambique can also be an important logistics link in the supply of Ukrainian food to other African countries, Zelensky said.
EU ambassadors approve €30 million in non-lethal military aid to Georgia from the European Peace Fund.
Somali pirates have released the seized Bangladeshi cargo ship MV Abdullah after receiving a $5 million ransom from the ship's owners.
The position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary remains vacant in 30 Ukrainian embassies in different countries, including the UK, Belarus, Ghana and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Human Resources Department reports.
At least 91 people, including many children, were killed when an overcrowded homemade ferry sank off the northern coast of Mozambique.
Pope Francis called for an end to wars, including in Ukraine, and expressed hope for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.