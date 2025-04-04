Mozambique

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Mozambique

News by theme

Shooting near the presidential palace in Chad: the situation is under control

In the Chadian capital N'Djamena, shots were fired near the presidential palace. The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the military is in control of the situation and is protecting the president.

War • January 9, 08:04 AM • 22505 views

Zelensky replaces Ukraine's ambassador to Mozambique: who will head the diplomatic mission

The President dismissed Liubov Abravitova from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Mozambique. Rostyslav Tronenko was appointed in her place, as evidenced by the relevant decrees of the head of state.

Politics • January 8, 11:25 PM • 24038 views

Shooting near the presidential palace in Chad: militants reportedly attacked

In the capital of Chad, N'Djamena, a shooting took place near the presidential palace after the arrival of a convoy of military equipment. According to preliminary reports, it was an attempted attack by Boko Haram militants, with some dead and wounded.

War • January 8, 10:27 PM • 26163 views

From killless elephants to snails: how animals adapt to human activity

Scientists have discovered unusual adaptations of animals to urbanization and human activity. The changes include shorter wings in swallows, pale snail shells, and tuskless elephants in Africa.

News of the World • January 6, 01:18 PM • 94497 views

Residents of Mozambique flee to neighboring Malawi due to massive unrest in the country

More than 2000 Mozambican families fled to Malawi due to riots after disputed elections. The protests resulted in 252 deaths and the escape of 1,500 prisoners during a prison riot.

News of the World • December 27, 04:27 PM • 21374 views

US strikes al-Shabaab in Somalia, killing 2 members of jihadist group

The US military carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia, killing two al-Shabaab militants linked to al-Qaeda, including a senior commander. The attack took place 10 kilometres from the town of Quino Barrow.

News of the World • December 27, 08:43 AM • 16036 views

In Mozambique, the number of victims of Cyclone Chido increased to 94

Cyclone Chido killed 94 people and injured 768 in Mozambique. The disaster with wind speeds of 260 km/h affected more than 622 thousand people and caused significant damage to infrastructure.

News of the World • December 22, 10:46 PM • 20221 views

African MPs visit occupied Donetsk region and make absurd statements. Ukraine reacted sharply

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed its strong protest over the visit of the Pan-African Parliament delegation to the occupied territory of Donetsk region. The delegation from 12 African countries took part in a Russian propaganda campaign.

War • December 16, 06:57 PM • 27594 views

Cyclone Chido devastated French territory of Mayotte: hundreds of people could have died

The French territory of Mayotte was hit by a powerful cyclone with wind speeds of over 225 km/h. Rescuers are searching for survivors among the destroyed settlements, and the population is experiencing an acute shortage of water and food.

News of the World • December 16, 07:25 AM • 14120 views

African bomb squad rats deployed to fight smuggling

In Tanzania, Gambian hamster rats are trained to detect contraband among cargo. Previously, these animals have been successfully used for de-mining, particularly in Cambodia.

News of the World • November 1, 03:22 PM • 21859 views

Southern Africa is suffering from a severe drought: 21 million children suffer from malnutrition

Five countries in Southern Africa have declared a state of emergency due to a historically severe drought. 21 million children in the region are malnourished, and 335 million euros are needed to provide assistance.

News of the World • October 15, 10:34 PM • 15418 views

Winners of the Alternative Nobel Prize announced in Stockholm

The Right-Livelihood-Stiftung has announced the winners of its alternative Nobel Prize. The winners include a Palestinian human rights activist, activists from the Philippines and Mozambique, and a British research project.

News of the World • October 3, 11:48 AM • 12957 views

Ukraine has exported more than 221,000 tons of grain to 10 countries as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative

Since the launch of the Grain from Ukraine initiative in the fall of 2022, Ukraine has exported 221. 41 thousand tons of agricultural products to 10 countries in Africa and Asia, ensuring food security for 8 million people.

Economy • July 1, 10:50 PM • 30376 views

Ukraine will ship sunflower oil to Africa for the first time under the Grain from Ukraine program

Ukraine sends 2,453. 26 tons of sunflower oil as humanitarian aid to African countries and Palestine for the first time as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

Economy • June 12, 04:13 PM • 55013 views

Over the past 7 months, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has opened 7 new embassies in Africa

Ukraine is actively expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa, having opened 7 new embassies in countries such as Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Botswana, Rwanda, Mozambique and other Congo over the past 7 months, and plans to open 3 more embassies in Tanzania, Cameroon and Sudan.

Politics • June 7, 05:12 PM • 41959 views

Zelensky held a conversation with the president of Mozambique

Ukraine exports grain to Mozambique, but is ready to share its rich experience in the agro-industry. Mozambique can also be an important logistics link in the supply of Ukrainian food to other African countries, Zelensky said.

Politics • May 22, 01:31 PM • 18302 views

EU ambassadors approve €30 million aid package for Georgia - media

EU ambassadors approve €30 million in non-lethal military aid to Georgia from the European Peace Fund.

News of the World • May 8, 12:08 PM • 22021 views

Somali pirates release Bangladeshi cargo ship after paying ransom

Somali pirates have released the seized Bangladeshi cargo ship MV Abdullah after receiving a $5 million ransom from the ship's owners.

Crimes and emergencies • April 14, 07:40 PM • 26811 views

Ukraine has no ambassadors in 30 countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a list of

The position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary remains vacant in 30 Ukrainian embassies in different countries, including the UK, Belarus, Ghana and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Human Resources Department reports.

Politics • April 9, 04:27 PM • 87570 views

Shipwreck off Mozambique: at least 90 dead

At least 91 people, including many children, were killed when an overcrowded homemade ferry sank off the northern coast of Mozambique.

Society • April 7, 11:10 PM • 100440 views

Pope Francis mentions Ukraine in his Easter address and calls for hostage exchange

Pope Francis called for an end to wars, including in Ukraine, and expressed hope for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

War • March 31, 11:48 AM • 41444 views