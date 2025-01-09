Zelensky replaces Ukraine's ambassador to Mozambique: who will head the diplomatic mission
Kyiv • UNN
The President dismissed Liubov Abravitova from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Mozambique. Rostyslav Tronenko was appointed in her place, as evidenced by the relevant decrees of the head of state.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Liubov Abravitova from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Mozambique. He appointed Rostyslav Tronenko in her place. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decrees of the head of state published on the website of the President of Ukraine.
To appoint Rostyslav Volodymyrovych Tronenko Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Mozambique
Decree No. 18/2025 dismissed Lyubov Abravitova from this position.
“To dismiss Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of South Africa Liubov Abravitova from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Mozambique,” the document says.
Recall
The President of Ukraine has approved the appointment of more than 30 new Ukrainian ambassadors. Among them are Nariman Celal to Turkey, Alyona Getmanchuk to NATO, and Andriy Melnyk to the United Nations.