Zelensky replaces Ukraine's ambassador to Mozambique: who will head the diplomatic mission

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Liubov Abravitova from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Mozambique. He appointed Rostyslav Tronenko in her place. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decrees of the head of state published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

To appoint Rostyslav Volodymyrovych Tronenko Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Mozambique - the decree No. 19/2025 says.

Decree No. 18/2025 dismissed Lyubov Abravitova from this position.

“To dismiss Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of South Africa Liubov Abravitova from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Mozambique,” the document says.

The President of Ukraine has approved the appointment of more than 30 new Ukrainian ambassadors. Among them are Nariman Celal to Turkey, Alyona Getmanchuk to NATO, and Andriy Melnyk to the United Nations.