Will the hryvnia continue to devalue in 2025 and what will happen to the dollar exchange rate - economist's forecast

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39540 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144684 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125842 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133557 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133178 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169559 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110367 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162953 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104412 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113936 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90636 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128829 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127489 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88509 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100507 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144684 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169559 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162953 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190746 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180004 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127489 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128829 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142374 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134046 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151275 views
Will the hryvnia continue to devalue in 2025 and what will happen to the dollar exchange rate - economist's forecast

Will the hryvnia continue to devalue in 2025 and what will happen to the dollar exchange rate - economist's forecast

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127303 views

Will the hryvnia continue to devalue in 2025 and what will happen to the dollar exchange rate - an economist's forecast.

Economist Oleksandr Okhrimenko shared his forecast for the dollar exchange rate for 2025, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there is a high probability that the exchange rate will reach 45 hryvnia to the dollar by the end of the year. 

At the moment, we are witnessing a gradual devaluation of the hryvnia, and it is likely to continue throughout 2025. Thus, the exchange rate of UAH 45 per dollar is a realistic scenario for the end of the year

- The expert noted. 

However, Okhrimenko also emphasized that in certain periods, revaluation may occur and fluctuations in the foreign exchange market may occur.

"There may be a temporary return to the rate of about 41 hryvnia to the dollar, but the rate will not return to the level of 36 hryvnia to the dollar," he explained. 

At the same time, the economist emphasized Ukraine's strong foreign exchange reserves.

"As of today, the country's foreign exchange reserves reach almost $44 billion. This is a record figure in the history of Ukraine. This allows the National Bank to intervene and restrain a significant devaluation," Okhrimenko added. 

Thus, according to the expert, the hryvnia exchange rate will remain under pressure, but the country's strong reserves will be able to stabilize the situation on the foreign exchange market.

Add

Financial expert and co-founder of Ukraine's first fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka predicts that the hryvnia exchange rate to the dollar will be 45-47 hryvnias in 2025.

According to her, the value of the currency will be affected by the following factors: military operations, reduced exports, and the continued growth of production costs.

In addition, business closures and the tax burden will increase pressure on the hryvnia. Olena Sosiedka reminded that, according to official data, about 162 thousand individual entrepreneurs closed their businesses in Ukraine in 2023. In 2024, the number of sole proprietors who ceased their activities reached 210 thousand, which was a record high in recent years.

"Mass closure of businesses reduces tax revenues to the budget and decreases business activity," emphasized Olena Sosedka.

According to the financial expert, despite the difficult economic situation, the assistance of international financial organizations can play an important role in stabilizing the economy.

Recall

Earlier, Olena Sosiedka said in a commentary to UNN that the dollar is likely to continue to rise by the end of the year. In general, by 2025, according to the expert, the dollar price may increase by about 2 hryvnias, to 42-43 hryvnias per dollar.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

