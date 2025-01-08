Kudrow shared a touching story about the last gift from Matthew Perry

In an interview with The Drew Barrymore Show on People, actress Lisa Kudrow recounted a touching moment with the late actor Matthew Perry. He gave her a Friends cookie jar when the series finale was filmed in 2004.

Recently, the star found a note in it.

Variety reports, UNN writes.

Details

During the conversation, Drew Barrymore asked Kudrow if she had stolen props from the set. Kudrow replied that she had, but didn't want to name a specific prop, which made Barrymore wonder about the fate of the cookie jar from Friends.

Lisa admitted that she has a cookie jar that Perry gave her in January 2004, when the filming of the final episode of Friends was over. Recently, she found a note from him in the jar, but kept its contents secret.

Matthew gave it to me at the end of our last episode - Kudrow said.

Recently I found a note he left for me. I didn't open it and didn't look inside. But yes, he did. He had a note there, and I forgot about it... Timing is everything - shared the actress.

Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing, died in October 2023 at the age of 54.

In honor of his memory, Kudrow posted a post on Instagram with a photo of them together at NBC Upfronts:

Thank you for making me laugh so hard at what you said that my cheeks hurt and tears streamed down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a relationship of six that required compromise. And a lot of "talking". Thank you for showing up to work when you were feeling down and then being absolutely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person can have. Thank you for your trust in me. Thank you for everything I've learned about GRACE and LOVE from knowing you. Thank you for the time I spent with you, Matthew. - Kudrow wrote in an emotional post on Instagram.

The cast of Friends - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow - spent 10 years together creating a cult series that remains one of the most popular today.

Recall

