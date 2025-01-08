Kudrow shared a touching story about the last gift from Matthew Perry

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146878 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127061 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134700 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133898 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170847 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110603 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163876 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104446 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130276 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129001 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 34625 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 96516 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101721 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146878 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170847 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163876 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191639 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180868 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129001 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130276 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142789 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134419 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151612 views
Kudrow shared a touching story about the last gift from Matthew Perry

Kudrow shared a touching story about the last gift from Matthew Perry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119944 views

Lisa Kudrow found a forgotten note from Matthew Perry in a cookie jar that he gave her after filming the final episode of Friends in 2004. The actress did not disclose the content of the note, but shared touching memories of her colleague.

In an interview with The Drew Barrymore Show on People, actress Lisa Kudrow recounted a touching moment with the late actor Matthew Perry. He gave her a Friends cookie jar when the series finale was filmed in 2004.

Recently, the star found a note in it.

Variety reports, UNN writes.

Details

During the conversation, Drew Barrymore asked Kudrow if she had stolen props from the set. Kudrow replied that she had, but didn't want to name a specific prop, which made Barrymore wonder about the fate of the cookie jar from Friends.

Lisa admitted that she has a cookie jar that Perry gave her in January 2004, when the filming of the final episode of Friends was over. Recently, she found a note from him in the jar, but kept its contents secret.

Matthew gave it to me at the end of our last episode

- Kudrow said.

Recently I found a note he left for me. I didn't open it and didn't look inside. But yes, he did. He had a note there, and I forgot about it... Timing is everything

- shared the actress.

Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing, died in October 2023 at the age of 54.

Image

In honor of his memory, Kudrow posted a post on Instagram with a photo of them together at NBC Upfronts:

Thank you for making me laugh so hard at what you said that my cheeks hurt and tears streamed down my face EVERY DAY.  Thank you for your open heart in a relationship of six that required compromise. And a lot of "talking". Thank you for showing up to work when you were feeling down and then being absolutely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person can have. Thank you for your trust in me. Thank you for everything I've learned about GRACE and LOVE from knowing you. Thank you for the time I spent with you, Matthew.

- Kudrow wrote in an emotional post on Instagram.
Image

The cast of Friends - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow - spent 10 years together creating a cult series that remains one of the most popular today.

Recall 

Friends star Lisa Kudrow said that the cast had to make an effort to build friendships off camera. The actors had to learn the right dialog among themselves.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

matthew-perryMatthew Perry

