The US was gripped by "No kings" protests on Trump's birthday and the army's anniversary

Today, the "No kings" protests have begun in various cities across the United States amid the 250th anniversary of the country's army, as well as the birthday of American leader Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

According to CNN, millions of Americans are expected to participate in the protests today, which organizers predict will be the strongest display of opposition to President Donald Trump's administration since he took office in January.

More than 2,000 demonstrations in all 50 states are planned as part of the "No Kings" movement, which, according to organizers, seeks to reject "authoritarianism, billionaire-oriented politics, and the militarization of democracy."

As the publication notes, this mobilization is a direct response to Trump's military parade tonight, dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the US Army, coinciding with his 79th birthday.

