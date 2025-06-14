$41.490.00
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
06:01 PM • 1500 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
01:00 PM • 12614 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
12:45 PM • 22769 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 24516 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 42056 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 44905 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 90381 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68160 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58014 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 59336 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The US was gripped by "No kings" protests on Trump's birthday and the army's anniversary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Massive "No kings" protests are taking place in the US against Trump's policies and militarization, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the army and the president's birthday. Millions of Americans are expected to participate in 50 states.

The US was gripped by "No kings" protests on Trump's birthday and the army's anniversary

Today, the "No kings" protests have begun in various cities across the United States amid the 250th anniversary of the country's army, as well as the birthday of American leader Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

According to CNN, millions of Americans are expected to participate in the protests today, which organizers predict will be the strongest display of opposition to President Donald Trump's administration since he took office in January.

More than 2,000 demonstrations in all 50 states are planned as part of the "No Kings" movement, which, according to organizers, seeks to reject "authoritarianism, billionaire-oriented politics, and the militarization of democracy."

As the publication notes, this mobilization is a direct response to Trump's military parade tonight, dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the US Army, coinciding with his 79th birthday.

The US is planning to hold a grand military parade on Trump's birthday – AP

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Donald Trump
United States
