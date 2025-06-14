Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman killed, Senator John Hoffman injured: What is known

In the state of Minnesota, Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in armed attacks, and Senator John Hoffman and his wife were wounded, UNN reports with reference to ABC.

Details

According to the authorities, the search for the shooter, who pretended to be a policeman, is currently underway.

State Representative Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband were shot dead in what is believed to be a "politically motivated murder," Governor Tim Walz said at a news conference.

Hortman, the former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, "was a formidable public servant," the governor said of his friend. "She is irreplaceable."

State Senator John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife sustained multiple injuries and underwent surgery, the governor said.

"We are cautiously optimistic that they will survive this assassination attempt," Walz said.

According to the publication, the two shooting sites are located a few miles apart in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, just north of Minneapolis.

Hoffman and his wife were shot around 2 a.m. in Champlin, said Drew Evans, head of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

After Hoffman was shot, officers were heading to proactively check on Hortman when they encountered a suspect at Hortman's home around 3:35 a.m., Evans said.

Police said officers found a person dressed as a police officer – in a vest and with a badge, with a stun gun and other equipment – exiting Hortman's house near the door.

The suspect opened fire on the officers; a shootout occurred, and the suspect managed to escape on foot, authorities said.

The suspect's car, which looked like a police car, including police lights, was on the driveway to Hortman's house, authorities said.

It is known that a list of other possible targets was seized from the suspect's car. Police said the list contained "many legislators," including the victims.

According to the authorities, security resources have been deployed to protect these people mentioned in the list.

According to the police, the shooter said something to the victims, but the authorities did not disclose what it was.

Let's add

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, and he said that "such horrific violence will not be tolerated," White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt wrote on social media.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she is closely monitoring the situation.

"This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she said in a statement.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also condemned the violence and said that "every leader must unequivocally condemn it."

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin, former Chairman of the Minnesota Democratic Party, said he is friends with both Hoffman and Hortman.

While the hunt continues, police are urging community members to be careful. According to officials, a stay-at-home order is in effect in Brooklyn Park.

Police warned: if a police officer comes to your door, call 911 to confirm that the police officer should be there.

"Police are asking no one to open the door to a lone police officer," the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said. "Licensed police officers work in pairs."

Walz warned: "For safety reasons," Minnesota residents should not attend any political rallies in the state until the suspect is caught.