Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman killed, Senator John Hoffman injured: What is known

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
06:01 PM • 1476 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
01:00 PM • 12602 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
12:45 PM • 22762 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 24508 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 42050 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 44904 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 90380 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68160 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58014 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 59336 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.4m/s
73%
750mm
Popular news
Trump Declared Over $600 Million in Income From Cryptocurrency and Business - ReutersJune 14, 09:57 AM • 5842 views
Israel launched new airstrikes on Iran, killing 2 peopleJune 14, 11:35 AM • 7456 views
IDF showed footage of the destruction of Iranian ballistic missile launchers01:15 PM • 6676 views
A large-scale fire broke out in a 67-story skyscraper in Dubai: almost 4,000 people were evacuated01:30 PM • 8882 views
Language Ombudsman reacted to Russian songs during Verka Serdiuchka's performance in Kyiv04:03 PM • 7582 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 21076 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 92458 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 156871 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 163750 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 177812 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Ivan Fedorov
António Guterres
Actual places
Iran
Israel
Ukraine
United States
Tel Aviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 90380 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 46896 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 96751 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 76904 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 141628 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
Tesla Model Y
Iron dome

Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman killed, Senator John Hoffman injured: What is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1586 views

Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in armed attacks in Minnesota. Senator John Hoffman and his wife were injured, and the search for the shooter continues.

Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman killed, Senator John Hoffman injured: What is known

In the state of Minnesota, Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in armed attacks, and Senator John Hoffman and his wife were wounded, UNN reports with reference to ABC.

Details

According to the authorities, the search for the shooter, who pretended to be a policeman, is currently underway.

State Representative Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, and her husband were shot dead in what is believed to be a "politically motivated murder," Governor Tim Walz said at a news conference.

Hortman, the former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, "was a formidable public servant," the governor said of his friend. "She is irreplaceable."

State Senator John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife sustained multiple injuries and underwent surgery, the governor said.

"We are cautiously optimistic that they will survive this assassination attempt," Walz said.

According to the publication, the two shooting sites are located a few miles apart in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, just north of Minneapolis.

Hoffman and his wife were shot around 2 a.m. in Champlin, said Drew Evans, head of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

After Hoffman was shot, officers were heading to proactively check on Hortman when they encountered a suspect at Hortman's home around 3:35 a.m., Evans said.

Police said officers found a person dressed as a police officer – in a vest and with a badge, with a stun gun and other equipment – exiting Hortman's house near the door.

The suspect opened fire on the officers; a shootout occurred, and the suspect managed to escape on foot, authorities said.

The suspect's car, which looked like a police car, including police lights, was on the driveway to Hortman's house, authorities said.

It is known that a list of other possible targets was seized from the suspect's car. Police said the list contained "many legislators," including the victims.

According to the authorities, security resources have been deployed to protect these people mentioned in the list.

According to the police, the shooter said something to the victims, but the authorities did not disclose what it was.

Let's add

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, and he said that "such horrific violence will not be tolerated," White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt wrote on social media.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she is closely monitoring the situation.

"This horrific violence will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she said in a statement.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also condemned the violence and said that "every leader must unequivocally condemn it."

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin, former Chairman of the Minnesota Democratic Party, said he is friends with both Hoffman and Hortman.

While the hunt continues, police are urging community members to be careful. According to officials, a stay-at-home order is in effect in Brooklyn Park.

Police warned: if a police officer comes to your door, call 911 to confirm that the police officer should be there.

"Police are asking no one to open the door to a lone police officer," the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said. "Licensed police officers work in pairs."

Walz warned: "For safety reasons," Minnesota residents should not attend any political rallies in the state until the suspect is caught.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Minnesota
Pam Bondi
Tim Walz
Mike Johnson
Democratic Party (United States)
White House
Donald Trump
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9