Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros

Robert Eggers, the director of the film "Nosferatu", will team up with longtime creative partner Willem Dafoe for a new, gothic adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" at Warner Bros. The project is in its early stages, but insiders believe Dafoe is the frontrunner to play Ebenezer Scrooge. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

According to the publication, Robert Eggers and Willem Dafoe are waiting for the ghost of Christmas future. "They plan to reunite for a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel "A Christmas Carol" at Warner Bros," the publication said.

Although no actors are reportedly involved in the project at this early stage, people familiar with the process noted Eggers and Dafoe's long-standing creative relationship.

Sources say they "wouldn't be surprised if the star of "Nosferatu" joins the project in the near future."

Collaboration between Robert Eggers and Willem Dafoe

Their collaboration began with the black comedy-drama "The Lighthouse" from A24, after which Willem Dafoe appeared in cameo roles in Eggers' next two films for Focus Features - "The Northman" and "Nosferatu."

Although "A Christmas Carol" is still in the development stage, the director still has a deal to direct the film "Verwolf" for Focus. Meanwhile, the new adaptation of Dickens' work will be his debut project for Warner Bros.

The remake of "Nosferatu", which was released in December last year, was a commercial breakthrough for both Eggers and Focus, grossing $181 million worldwide. The film also received critical acclaim, receiving four Oscar nominations - for cinematography, costumes, art direction and makeup and hairstyling.

Add

Published in 1843, Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" has been adapted for the screen many times - from Hollywood blockbusters to local theatrical productions and independent projects. Over the years, the story of Scrooge has been reinterpreted by both classic directors - Robert Zemeckis, Richard Donner and Sean Anders, and pop culture icons - from the Muppets to Barbie.

