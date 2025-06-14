The US has transferred anti-drone systems from Ukraine to the Middle East - Hegseth

The US has withdrawn air defense systems from Ukraine to strengthen the protection of its bases in the Middle East. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

I was at hearings in Congress all week. And I was asked: "Did you really transfer anti-UAV systems from Ukraine to the Middle East?" I answered: "Yes, we did" - said Hegseth.

According to him, the US is using all available means "to protect our people in the region and around the world, because today the landscape is different in defense."

Small systems can pose a serious danger. We are as ready as possible. The war is really changing right before our eyes - equipment, methods. It's scary. Yes, it's scary. But we have the right people on the ground - the head of the Pentagon summed up.

Earlier

Zelenskyy told ABC News that the US will redirect 20,000 "anti-Shahid missiles" promised by the Biden administration to the Middle East.