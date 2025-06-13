Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend

If you want to fully immerse yourself in a fascinating story without spending weeks watching it, mini-series are the perfect choice. The short format allows you to quickly go from beginning to end and get a powerful emotional charge. UNN offers a selection of films that you can watch this weekend.

Bodies 2023

Four detectives are investigating a complicated case. They are representatives of different historical eras, but they all have one thing in common: working in the Whitechapel district of London. Each of them has to investigate the mysterious death of the same person. The methods used by the investigators reflect the spirit and approaches of their time. Over time, it becomes obvious that these deaths have a common root, stretching back to a conspiracy that has lasted for over a century and a half. Uncovering this mystery could fundamentally change the existing order. What will be the truth that finally emerges?

• Genre: Science Fiction, Drama, Detective, Thriller, Crime;

• Country: Great Britain;

• Director: Marco Kreuzpaintner, Haolu Wang;

• Actors: Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller, Greta Scacchi, Tom Mothersdale, Stephen Graham, George Parker, Michael Jibson.

Godless 2017

Mid-1890s. The story centers on a dangerous criminal whose name strikes terror into anyone who is unlucky enough to cross his path. Frank Griffin considers himself the master of all the lands of the Wild West and is convinced that those who follow the "rules" will not be touched. But now he is worried about completely different things: his adopted son, who used to follow in his footsteps, has run away from him. Roy Goode decided to break with his criminal past and disappeared, taking with him a large part of the loot he had plundered recently. Frank cannot forgive such betrayal - not only as an adoptive father, but also as a legendary leader...

• Genre: Drama, Western;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Scott Frank;

• Actors: Jack O'Connell, Michelle Dockery, Jeff Daniels, Scoot McNairy, Merritt Weaver, Thomas Sangster, Tantoo Cardinal, Adam David Thompson, Samantha Soule, Kayli Carter, Audrey Moore, Keith Jardine, Rio Alexander, Samuel Marty.

The Madness 2024

A media reviewer unexpectedly becomes involved in shocking events after stumbling upon a dead body while walking in the Poconos forests. The deceased turns out to be a well-known supporter of the idea of white supremacy, and, worst of all, all the evidence seems to deliberately point to him. Accusations of murder turn his life into a real nightmare, threatening not only his reputation but also his safety. The world around him changes dramatically, trust disappears, and the line between truth and deception becomes increasingly blurred. He finds himself in a dangerous situation where every wrong step can have fatal consequences.

• Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Clement Virgo, Jessica Lowrey, Quen Tran;

• Actors: Colman Domingo, Marsha Stephanie Blake, John Ortiz, Tamsin Topolski, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Gabriel Graham, Deon Cole, Ennis Esmer, Hudson Wurster.

Lessons in Chemistry 2023

USA, 1960s. Elizabeth Zott had dreamed of dedicating herself to science since childhood. However, the era was not on her side: it was not easy for women of that time to assert themselves in the scientific community. Social prejudices and gender stereotypes set rigid boundaries, and most men were not ready to accept a woman as an equal colleague. After Elizabeth lost her job and found herself alone with motherhood, she decided to change her life. Starting with hosting a cooking show, she unexpectedly - even for herself - turns it into a platform where she combines gastronomy with a scientific approach, challenging established norms.

• Genre: Drama;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Bert, Bertie, Tara Miele;

• Actors: Brie Larson, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Lewis Pullman, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann, Alice Halsey, Derek Cecil, Andy Daly, Joshua Hoover.

Behind Her Eyes 2021

Louise is raising a child on her own and feels a sharp lack of personal life. She dreams of new relationships, so she is not against meeting people, for example, in a bar. One evening, her acquaintance with David - a charismatic man who turns out to be her boss - changes the course of events. Despite the fact that he is married, Louise realizes that she wants to be with him. Later, the situation becomes even more complicated - her romantic relationship intersects with friendship, because Louise unexpectedly becomes close to David's wife. But these relationships become not a blessing, but the beginning of a deep dive into the dark secrets of another family. Gradually, Louise discovers that something dark and dangerous is hidden behind the facade of an ideal marriage...

• Genre: Mini-series, Drama, Detective, Thriller;

• Country: Great Britain;

• Director: Eric Richter Strand;

• Actors: Simona Brown, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman, Robert Aramayo, Tyler Howitt, Georgie Glen, Aaron Anthony, Nicola Barley, Aston McAuley, Roshan Seth, Roger Ringrose, Lizzie McInnerny, Gravon Harris, Eva Birthistle, Stephen Love.