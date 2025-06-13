James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"

DC Studios head James Gunn has confirmed that work is underway on a script for a new Wonder Woman film as part of the revamped DC cinematic universe. Who will play the Amazonian heroine is unknown, but, preliminarily, Gal Gadot will not return to this role.

According to DC Studios head James Gunn, as reported by the publication, a script for a new Wonder Woman film is being prepared for the DC Universe.

We are working on "Wonder Woman". The script for "Wonder Woman" is being written right now - he said.

At the same time, Gal Gadot, who played this character in the 2017 film "Wonder Woman" and its sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" (2020).

She also appeared in the films "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016) and "Justice League" (2017) and in episodic roles in the films "Shazam! Fury of the Gods". "The Flash" will not play the role of the Amazonian heroine this time. This was reported by Variety in 2023.

The currently planned film releases in the DC Universe are: "Superman" in theaters from July 11, and "Superwoman: World of the Future" will be released on June 26, 2026. A film about the villain Clayface is scheduled for September 11, 2026, directed by James Watkins ("Don't Talk Evil").

Gunn recently reiterated that a sequel to "Batman," which is not part of the DC Universe, is still a priority for the studio.

What Matt is doing is still very important, despite all the rumors to the contrary. We should see this script soon, and I can't wait he said, then added.

