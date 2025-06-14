Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France

A tragic road accident occurred in France involving a Ukrainian bus carrying students and teachers after an educational exchange. As a result of the accident, 9 minors were injured and four adults died. This was announced by the head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, Head of the Regional State Administration Ruslan Zaparanyuk, reports UNN.

According to Zaparanyuk, a tragic road accident occurred in France involving a Ukrainian bus. It was carrying 46 students and 5 teachers of the Kitsman Professional College of Podilsk State University. The Bukovinians were returning home after an educational exchange with the La Touche Agricultural Lyceum in Brittany, which took place from June 10 to 13. They went there at the invitation of the director of a similar college in France as part of an international cooperation mission.

Unfortunately, there are fatalities as a result of the car accident - four adults, three of whom are citizens of Ukraine. The victims were provided with all the necessary support, food and temporary shelter. They are now in safe places. As of now, 9 children, unfortunately, are in the hospital, their condition is stable. We are currently working to help the parents whose children are in the hospital get to France - the statement reads.

The Embassy of Ukraine in France is organizing the transportation of children home.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the tragic road accident in France, which killed four people, three of whom were citizens of Ukraine. There are also children among the victims. They were returning from an educational exchange when the bus went off the road.

A road accident occurred in France involving a passenger bus with Ukrainian registration. The bus was carrying citizens of Ukraine, including a group of children. It is currently known that 4 people died in the accident and at least 30 people were injured.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, instructed the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ukraine in France to keep the situation under special control and provide appropriate assistance to the affected citizens of Ukraine.