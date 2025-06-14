$41.490.00
Language Ombudsman reacted to Russian songs during Verka Serdiuchka's performance in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2098 views

The Language Ombudsman reacted to Russian-language songs during Verka Serdiuchka's performance. A control measure of the organizer has been initiated and the National Police has been contacted.

Language Ombudsman reacted to Russian songs during Verka Serdiuchka's performance in Kyiv

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Taras Kremin, appealed to the National Police of Ukraine for an appropriate response due to Russian songs during Verka Serdyuchka's performance in Kyiv. In addition, a decision was made to open a state control measure regarding the organizer of the public event, reports UNN.

Details

Russian-language songs have no place in the Ukrainian capital - this was emphasized by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Taras Kremin, commenting on the performance of Verka Serdyuchka in Kyiv on June 13, during which, in particular, Russian-language songs were performed.

We have signs of a gross violation of Articles 23 and 29 of the Law of Ukraine "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language" - in terms of the use of the state language in the field of culture and during public events. In addition, a moratorium on the public use of Russian-language musical products has been officially in effect in Kyiv since 2023 

- Kremin noted.

The Commissioner decided to open a state control measure regarding the organizer of the public event.

I appeal to the National Police of Ukraine for an appropriate response. We will not allow the language presence of the aggressor state to be re-legalized in the Ukrainian capital under the guise of "entertainment". It's not just about the law, it's about national dignity. And responsibility will be 

- Kremin emphasized.

Let us remind you

According to paragraph 2 of Article 23 of the language Law, "the language of cultural, artistic, entertainment and зрелищных events is the state language. The use of other languages during such events is allowed if it is justified by the artistic, creative intention of the organizer of the event, as well as in cases defined by law regarding the procedure for the realization of the rights of indigenous peoples, national minorities of Ukraine. The provisions of this part do not apply to the use of languages during the performance and/or reproduction of songs, other musical works with text, phonograms".  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

