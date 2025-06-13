On this day, exactly 11 years ago, Ukrainian soldiers liberated the city of Mariupol from pro-Russian militants. This day became a symbol of the desire of Mariupol residents to continue to be citizens of Ukraine, and the criminal ideas of the so-called "Russian Spring" were rejected. However, as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine in 2022, the city was occupied despite the heroic resistance of its defenders. UNN tells how the survivors of the fierce battles live in the occupied Ukrainian city.

Occupation of Mariupol

Eight years after its liberation, Mariupol developed rapidly. It became a kind of cultural capital of Ukraine, was the first in the ranking of transparency. Residents were proud of their city and made every effort to develop it. But all this was destroyed by the full-scale Russian invasion.

Despite the temporary occupation, we managed to preserve the community of Mariupol. While in evacuation, we continue to help each other, provide all possible assistance to the military, and are already planning our return home. We don't know when exactly this will happen, but we believe in it and are preparing - said the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko.

Raids are an everyday reality

For residents of temporarily occupied Mariupol, constant raids conducted by the Russian military with the assistance of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) have become commonplace. One of the goals of such raids, according to the occupiers, is to check the so-called "labor migrants." In fact, in this way, the Russians put pressure on local residents who refused to obtain passports of the aggressor state.

They check construction companies where people work without a "traitor's document." They become the manpower at illegal facilities where the occupiers are trying to hide the traces of their crimes - they said in the CNS.

Fewer houses, more cemeteries

The Mariupol City Council reported that in May, the Russian invaders intended to demolish about ten thousand private houses in Mariupol. First of all, this concerns the Left Bank and Central districts. At the same time, in place of the destroyed homes of Ukrainians, the invaders plan mortgage construction for Russians.

Instead of helping people rebuild their homes, the invaders found an easier way - to destroy everything. In particular, there are plans to demolish most of the houses on one of the oldest historical streets, Torhova. Instead of the houses of Mariupol residents, mortgage construction is planned here for Russians - the city council said in a statement.

However, the occupiers can boast of other "successes." While the number of houses is decreasing, the area of burial places is expanding. Russian pseudo-head of the city Oleg Morgun admitted that when the occupying forces took Mariupol under blockade, people buried their dead relatives directly in the yards and parks. According to him, all the bodies were allegedly reburied in three years, although this is not true. It is still known about at least 22 places of spontaneous burials.

The risk that the number of such burials will continue to increase remains very high. Shells that did not explode during the battles for the city continue to be found in Mariupol. In addition, people suffer from terrible living conditions, as 90% of Mariupol's critical infrastructure was destroyed by Russian occupiers during the hostilities.

As the Mariupol City Council noted, after the capture of the city, the Russians allegedly carried out demining. However, after three years of temporary occupation, local residents still continue to find mines, shells and other explosive objects.

Looting of the city

Russian occupiers stated that exports through the captured Mariupol port increased by 80%. And in general - more than 350 thousand tons of cargo. However, the CNS refutes this lie of the occupiers.

But behind the beautiful figures is large-scale looting. The port has been turned into a hub for stealing Ukrainian resources - the statement reads.

According to the Center for National Resistance, Russians are exporting practically everything - grain, metal, equipment. In other words, everything that is a strategically important resource.

This has nothing to do with economics. This is robbery in the form of "integration" - emphasized in the CNS.

Environmental consequences

In temporarily occupied Mariupol by the Russians, a mass death of dolphins and birds is observed, said the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, former adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko.

He emphasized that more than 20 dead birds and the bodies of dead dolphins were found in the Livoberezhny district of the city on the beach. The causes of the death of the animals are unknown: there are no prerequisites for epidemics, the official says.

However, as every year under occupation, the spring-summer season brings mass death of animals and birds. All these are unconditional consequences of ecocide and destruction of the flora and fauna of the Azov region - wrote Andryushchenko.

Glorification of the occupiers

Despite all the obvious facts of Russian crimes, the occupiers are actively propagating that Mariupol was "liberated" by them. In this context, the Russian military is especially glorified. In particular, an exhibition dedicated to the 810th Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet's Marine Infantry of the Russian Federation opened in the Zhdanov Museum. Soldiers of this formation took part in the three-month blockade of the city and the killing of civilians.

On the wave of this military propaganda, the Russians are actively involving Mariupol children in the ranks of Putin's so-called "Yunarmia," where they are forced to forget about Ukraine and their roots. In addition to propaganda, children are taught to fight.

The occupiers are actively trying to turn the destroyed city into a symbol of the so-called "Russian Spring."

Russian propaganda is actively promoting the narrative of a "prosperous" Mariupol under occupation: they talk about reconstruction, new apartments, roads, and even "tourist interest." But the reality is different - reported at the Center for Counteracting Disinformation.

The CCD reported that a significant part of the city still remains in ruins. Reconstruction is carried out selectively, and apartments in new buildings are given to visitors from Russia on a mortgage. At the same time, local residents cannot receive the promised compensation for destroyed lives for years.

Such is the tragic reality of Mariupol, the City of Mary, today. It has been destroyed and disfigured by the Russian occupiers, and the life of its inhabitants is more like existence in constant attempts to survive. But let's not lose hope, because no matter how things turn out, the most important thing is that Mariupol is temporarily occupied.

