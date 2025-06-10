Partisans destroyed an enemy car of UAV operators in Melitopol

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 35179 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 97929 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 69543 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 66371 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 121301 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 47522 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 43138 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 134582 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 94384 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47007 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3.6m/s
57%
756mm
Popular news

Explosions in Kyiv: missile and drone crash in the Desnyanskyi district

June 9, 11:09 PM • 24072 views

Kyiv under massive drone attack: there are wounded, cars are on fire

11:50 PM • 18238 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

02:18 AM • 19527 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

02:46 AM • 9556 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

03:15 AM • 12623 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 121292 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 134577 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 152618 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 139163 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 241529 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Mark Rutte

Gavin Newsom

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Lithuania

United Kingdom

California

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 25619 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 39972 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 73292 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 90377 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 94383 views
Actual

Nord Stream

9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

ChatGPT

The New York Times

Partisans destroyed an enemy car of UAV operators in Melitopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1288 views

ATEŠ agents burned a "UAZ Patriot" car with a mobile EW system, which belonged to the UAV operators of the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation. Preparation for the operation took a long time, the car was used for covert movement.

Partisans destroyed an enemy car of UAV operators in Melitopol

Agents of the partisan movement ATESH conducted a successful operation behind enemy lines - they burned a "UAZ Patriot" car with a mobile EW, which belonged to UAV operators from the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of the occupiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the movement in Telegram.

Details

It is noted that this car was used for covert movement and tactical tasks in southern Ukraine.

Now the enemy is left without critically important transport - and given the lack of equipment at the front, this will temporarily paralyze the work of their unit

- the message says.

ATESH indicated that preparations for the operation took a long time.

Our agents discovered the location of the car, studied the habits of the crew and chose the moment when the car was left unattended. An incendiary mixture was used, which engulfed the car in a matter of seconds and completely destroyed it

- the partisans said.

Recall

Recently, agents of the ATESH partisan movement sabotaged, disabling the relay cabinet on the new section of the Volnovakha-Mariupol railway, built by the occupiers. As a result, the operation of the signaling and train traffic control system was disrupted.

ATESH: Partisans slowed down the supply of weapons to the enemy in the Kursk region The ATESH movement reports that their agents continue to disrupt the logistics of the Russian army. "This time, it was the section of the railway near the village of Gornal, Kursk region. It is used to transport military equipment, ammunition, and manpower to the border with Ukraine," the statement said. According to the partisans, this significantly slowed down the supply of weapons and complicated the enemy's logistics. 27.05.25, 05:58 • 3880 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9