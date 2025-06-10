Partisans destroyed an enemy car of UAV operators in Melitopol

Agents of the partisan movement ATESH conducted a successful operation behind enemy lines - they burned a "UAZ Patriot" car with a mobile EW, which belonged to UAV operators from the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of the occupiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the movement in Telegram.

Details

It is noted that this car was used for covert movement and tactical tasks in southern Ukraine.

Now the enemy is left without critically important transport - and given the lack of equipment at the front, this will temporarily paralyze the work of their unit - the message says.

ATESH indicated that preparations for the operation took a long time.

Our agents discovered the location of the car, studied the habits of the crew and chose the moment when the car was left unattended. An incendiary mixture was used, which engulfed the car in a matter of seconds and completely destroyed it - the partisans said.

Recall

Recently, agents of the ATESH partisan movement sabotaged, disabling the relay cabinet on the new section of the Volnovakha-Mariupol railway, built by the occupiers. As a result, the operation of the signaling and train traffic control system was disrupted.

