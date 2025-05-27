Partisans of the "ATESH" movement announced a sabotage they organized, thanks to which it was possible to disable a relay cabinet in the Tula region of Russia and slow down the supply of weapons and military equipment of the occupiers in the Kursk region. This is reported by UNN.

It is noted that the movement's agents set fire to an object located on the railway track in the vicinity of Yasnogorsk, which leads in the direction of the Kursk region, where a group of Russian occupiers is concentrated.

ATESH explained that the action was planned and aimed at slowing down the supply of weapons and military equipment to the front line.

This action is carefully planned: the damaged relay cabinet provides communication and control of turnouts on a critical section of the road. Without a timely power supply, automated systems cannot redirect trains, which causes serious delays in the movement of freight trains - the message says.

According to the partisans, "all this delays the transfer of reserves and complicates the organization of new offensive operations."

A few days ago, "ATESH" agents published a photo of the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov-on-Don. They studied patrol schedules, transport routes and security habits.

Earlier, agents of the "ATESH" movement recorded unusual movements at the permanent deployment point of equipment storage in Sevastopol. The territory is almost empty - only remnants of equipment remain, and a significant part of it has been removed.

