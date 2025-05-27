$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
May 26, 02:22 PM • 27701 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 81538 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 75780 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 93888 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 105636 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 82659 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 85087 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM • 85435 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80877 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85763 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Погода
+16°
2m/s
85%
746mm
People's Deputy Yuriy Hnatkevych has died

May 26, 05:27 PM • 5840 views

Merz threatened to put pressure on Hungary and Slovakia because of their policy towards Russia

May 26, 05:42 PM • 4850 views

Great Britain and the EU have entered a "tense struggle" for a defense agreement - Politico

May 26, 06:26 PM • 16363 views

A conflict occurred in Cherkasy between local residents and employees of the TCC: the police have launched an investigation

May 26, 07:59 PM • 3892 views

A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known

May 26, 08:32 PM • 4094 views
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 54353 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 445621 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 480591 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 430984 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 521064 views
Keir Starmer

Mark Rutte

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Oleh Syniehubov

Kyiv

Europe

United Kingdom

Vatican City

Kharkiv

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 25345 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 50537 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 175651 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 280859 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 112938 views
The ATESH movement reports that their agents continue to disrupt the logistics of the Russian army. "This time, it was the section of the railway near the village of Gornal, Kursk region. It is used to transport military equipment, ammunition, and manpower to the border with Ukraine," the statement said. According to the partisans, this significantly slowed down the supply of weapons and complicated the enemy's logistics.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Partisans of the ATESH movement carried out sabotage in the Tula region of the Russian Federation, damaging a relay cabinet. This will slow down the supply of weapons to the occupiers in the Kursk region.

Partisans of the "ATESH" movement announced a sabotage they organized, thanks to which it was possible to disable a relay cabinet in the Tula region of Russia and slow down the supply of weapons and military equipment of the occupiers in the Kursk region. This is reported by UNN.

Partisans of the "ATESH" movement announced a sabotage they organized, thanks to which it was possible to disable a relay cabinet in the Tula region of Russia and slow down the supply of weapons and military equipment of the occupiers in the Kursk region. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the movement's agents set fire to an object located on the railway track in the vicinity of Yasnogorsk, which leads in the direction of the Kursk region, where a group of Russian occupiers is concentrated.

ATESH explained that the action was planned and aimed at slowing down the supply of weapons and military equipment to the front line.

This action is carefully planned: the damaged relay cabinet provides communication and control of turnouts on a critical section of the road. Without a timely power supply, automated systems cannot redirect trains, which causes serious delays in the movement of freight trains

- the message says.

According to the partisans, "all this delays the transfer of reserves and complicates the organization of new offensive operations."

Let us remind you

A few days ago, "ATESH" agents published a photo of the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov-on-Don. They studied patrol schedules, transport routes and security habits.

Earlier, agents of the "ATESH" movement recorded unusual movements at the permanent deployment point of equipment storage in Sevastopol. The territory is almost empty - only remnants of equipment remain, and a significant part of it has been removed.

