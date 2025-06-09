$41.400.07
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Russia, two "Azov" fighters were sentenced to 26 and 24 years in prison for allegedly killing civilians in Mariupol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1910 views

Military personnel of the "Azov" regiment in Russia were sentenced to long prison terms for allegedly killing civilians during the battles for Mariupol. Orlov was sentenced to 26 years, Novikov - 24 years.

The court of the aggressor state sentenced two soldiers of the "Azov" regiment - sniper Ruslan Orlov and medic Artem Novikov to 26 and 24 years of imprisonment for allegedly killing civilians during the fighting for Mariupol. This is reported by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Investigative Committee, based on "evidence collected by the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation", the court delivered a verdict against servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine (Azov Regiment), sniper Ruslan Orlov and medic Artem Novikov.

The court found them guilty of crimes under the articles "cruel treatment of civilians, the use in armed conflict of means and methods prohibited by an international treaty of the Russian Federation", as well as "the murder of two or more persons committed by an organized group, motivated by political, ideological hatred."

According to the Russian investigation, in April 2022, during the fighting for Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders allegedly found three men in one of the houses who did not participate in the armed conflict. The military allegedly, believing that these people held a pro-Russian position, fired multiple shots from firearms. Three men were fatally wounded.

The court sentenced Orlov to 26 years of imprisonment, and Novikov to 24 years. They will serve their sentences in a strict regime penal colony.

 - stated in the Investigative Committee.

Recall

In Russia, 12 Ukrainian prisoners of war from the "Azov" National Guard Brigade were sentenced to terms ranging from 13 to 23 years. Another 11 soldiers received default sentences.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Guard of Ukraine
Mariupol
