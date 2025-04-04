$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8540 views

06:32 PM • 16085 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56813 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 200183 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115456 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 379068 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302641 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212587 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243601 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254786 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121120 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50807 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64775 views

01:48 PM • 36497 views

02:15 PM • 120075 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 120177 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 200183 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 379068 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248637 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302641 views
UNN Lite

05:58 PM • 10744 views

01:48 PM • 36552 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64830 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50858 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121166 views
Persons

Gustavo Petro

News by theme

President of Colombia calls Ukraine's agreement with the US on rare earths “stupidity”: The Foreign Office has responded

Colombian President Petro criticized Zelenskyy for the rare earth metals deal with the United States and called Ukrainians “brothers” of Russians. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted sharply to these statements, recalling Colombia's struggle for independence.

Politics • February 27, 12:36 PM • 21689 views

Colombian President compares the dangers of cocaine and whiskey: what he said

Gustavo Petro said that cocaine is banned only because of its origin in Latin America. According to him, the drug is no more harmful than whiskey.

News of the World • February 5, 11:37 AM • 26730 views

Latin American leaders to hold emergency summit over Trump's deportation policy

Latin American presidents will hold an emergency summit on January 30 due to mass deportations of migrants by the United States. The meeting was called by the President of Honduras at the request of the leader of Colombia to discuss migration and regional unity.

News of the World • January 28, 05:53 PM • 27143 views

The US threatens sanctions against countries that refuse to accept their migrants

The United States is ready to impose sanctions against countries that refuse to accept their deported citizens. The conflict arose after Colombia blocked the landing of American planes carrying deportees.

News of the World • January 27, 03:08 PM • 45940 views

Colombia agrees to accept deported migrants from the United States - White House

The White House announces that it has reached an agreement with Colombia to accept all illegal immigrants deported from the United States. In exchange, the US will postpone the introduction of a 25% duty on Colombian goods.

News of the World • January 27, 05:36 AM • 32163 views

US suspends visa processing in Colombia

The US Embassy in Colombia suspended visa processing after the country refused to accept deportation flights. The United States imposed visa sanctions on Colombian officials until they fulfill their obligations.

News of the World • January 27, 03:23 AM • 29595 views

Colombia raises duties on US imports by 25% due to conflict with Trump

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered a 25% increase in tariffs on US imports in response to Trump's statements. The conflict arose after Colombia blocked the landing of US deportation flights.

News of the World • January 27, 01:55 AM • 29985 views

Colombia does not accept deportation flights from the US, Trump introduces tough measures in response

Colombia refused to accept two US military planes with deported migrants. In response, Trump announced 50% tariffs, visa restrictions, and financial sanctions against the country.

News of the World • January 26, 08:02 PM • 101125 views

Colombia vows 'war' on leftist guerrillas after 100 killed

Colombia has declared a state of emergency due to violence between guerrilla groups, which has led to the death of 100 people. The authorities deployed 5,000 troops and evacuated almost 20,000 people from three departments.

News of the World • January 21, 10:07 AM • 29144 views

Escalation in Colombia: the number of victims of violence has risen to 80

An armed conflict between the ELN and former members of the FARC broke out in northeastern Colombia. At least 80 people were killed, 8000 became refugees, and the president suspended peace talks.

News of the World • January 20, 03:55 AM • 30796 views

Armed clashes in Colombia: at least 39 people killed on the border with Venezuela

At least 39 people were killed in the border region of Norte de Santander due to conflicts between illegal armed groups. The struggle for control over the drug trade has led to the suspension of peace talks with the ELN.

News of the World • January 18, 01:20 AM • 30344 views

Colombian President withdraws from the Peace Summit at the last minute

Colombian President Gustavo Petro canceled his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, arguing that the conference "is essentially a move to the side of war" and that Latin America wants to build peace and end conflicts.

War • June 15, 03:49 PM • 109131 views

Colombia suspends coal exports to Israel

Colombia suspends coal exports to Israel until the end of the conflict in the Gaza Strip and Israel complies with the orders of the International Court of justice, citing the ongoing "genocide" by the Israeli government.

War • June 9, 03:24 AM • 70446 views

Colombia passes bill banning bullfighting from 2027

Colombia's Congress has passed a bill banning bullfighting across the country from 2027, with a three-year transition period to help those whose livelihoods depend on the practice.

News of the World • May 29, 02:57 PM • 21702 views

Colombia to open embassy in Ramallah, recognizing Palestinian statehood: Presidential decree

Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered the opening of the Colombian embassy in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, recognizing Palestine as a state.

News of the World • May 23, 03:44 AM • 22791 views

Colombia breaks off diplomatic relations with Israel

Colombia breaks off diplomatic relations with Israel over disagreements on Gaza, and President Petro calls Israeli actions in Gaza "genocide".

War • May 2, 03:30 AM • 21188 views

Colombia expels Argentine officials

Colombia expelled Argentine diplomats after Argentine President Javier Milei repeatedly insulted Colombian President Gustavo Petro, calling him a "murderer, terrorist and communist. "

Politics • March 28, 06:05 AM • 32093 views

Colombia recalls its ambassador from Argentina after Milei's statements

Colombia recalled its ambassador from Argentina after Argentine President Javier Milei made disrespectful comments calling Colombian President Gustavo Petro a "communist murderer," which led to a deterioration in relations between the two countries.

News of the World • January 27, 01:45 AM • 27063 views