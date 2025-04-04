Colombian President Petro criticized Zelenskyy for the rare earth metals deal with the United States and called Ukrainians “brothers” of Russians. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted sharply to these statements, recalling Colombia's struggle for independence.
Gustavo Petro said that cocaine is banned only because of its origin in Latin America. According to him, the drug is no more harmful than whiskey.
Latin American presidents will hold an emergency summit on January 30 due to mass deportations of migrants by the United States. The meeting was called by the President of Honduras at the request of the leader of Colombia to discuss migration and regional unity.
The United States is ready to impose sanctions against countries that refuse to accept their deported citizens. The conflict arose after Colombia blocked the landing of American planes carrying deportees.
The White House announces that it has reached an agreement with Colombia to accept all illegal immigrants deported from the United States. In exchange, the US will postpone the introduction of a 25% duty on Colombian goods.
The US Embassy in Colombia suspended visa processing after the country refused to accept deportation flights. The United States imposed visa sanctions on Colombian officials until they fulfill their obligations.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered a 25% increase in tariffs on US imports in response to Trump's statements. The conflict arose after Colombia blocked the landing of US deportation flights.
Colombia refused to accept two US military planes with deported migrants. In response, Trump announced 50% tariffs, visa restrictions, and financial sanctions against the country.
Colombia has declared a state of emergency due to violence between guerrilla groups, which has led to the death of 100 people. The authorities deployed 5,000 troops and evacuated almost 20,000 people from three departments.
An armed conflict between the ELN and former members of the FARC broke out in northeastern Colombia. At least 80 people were killed, 8000 became refugees, and the president suspended peace talks.
At least 39 people were killed in the border region of Norte de Santander due to conflicts between illegal armed groups. The struggle for control over the drug trade has led to the suspension of peace talks with the ELN.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro canceled his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, arguing that the conference "is essentially a move to the side of war" and that Latin America wants to build peace and end conflicts.
Colombia suspends coal exports to Israel until the end of the conflict in the Gaza Strip and Israel complies with the orders of the International Court of justice, citing the ongoing "genocide" by the Israeli government.
Colombia's Congress has passed a bill banning bullfighting across the country from 2027, with a three-year transition period to help those whose livelihoods depend on the practice.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered the opening of the Colombian embassy in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, recognizing Palestine as a state.
Colombia breaks off diplomatic relations with Israel over disagreements on Gaza, and President Petro calls Israeli actions in Gaza "genocide".
Colombia expelled Argentine diplomats after Argentine President Javier Milei repeatedly insulted Colombian President Gustavo Petro, calling him a "murderer, terrorist and communist. "
Colombia recalled its ambassador from Argentina after Argentine President Javier Milei made disrespectful comments calling Colombian President Gustavo Petro a "communist murderer," which led to a deterioration in relations between the two countries.