Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Colombian President withdraws from the Peace Summit at the last minute

Kyiv • UNN

 109131 views

Colombian President Gustavo Petro canceled his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, arguing that the conference "is essentially a move to the side of war" and that Latin America wants to build peace and end conflicts.

Colombian President withdraws from the Peace Summit at the last minute

Colombian President Gustavo Petro unexpectedly canceled his participation in the  Peace Summit in Switzerland at the last minute.  The president explained that the decision was due to the fact that he considers the conference in Switzerland "essentially a transition to the side of war." UNN reports this with reference to Blu Radio.

"I  decided to suspend my visit and invitation to the conference in Switzerland because Latin America does not want more war. It wants to build peace as soon as possible, to end the genocide of the Palestinian people and to find difficult ways to resolve the war between Ukraine and Russia," the President of Colombia said.

Addendum

To date, 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit.

The Communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open to countries that did not attend the Summit. They will be able to do so openly by officially declaring their position.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Gustavo Petro
Colombia
Switzerland
Ukraine
