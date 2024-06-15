Colombian President withdraws from the Peace Summit at the last minute

Colombian President Gustavo Petro unexpectedly canceled his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland at the last minute. The president explained that the decision was due to the fact that he considers the conference in Switzerland "essentially a transition to the side of war." UNN reports this with reference to Blu Radio.

"I decided to suspend my visit and invitation to the conference in Switzerland because Latin America does not want more war. It wants to build peace as soon as possible, to end the genocide of the Palestinian people and to find difficult ways to resolve the war between Ukraine and Russia," the President of Colombia said.

Addendum

To date, 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit.

The Communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open to countries that did not attend the Summit. They will be able to do so openly by officially declaring their position.