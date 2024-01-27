Colombia recalls its ambassador from Argentina after Milei's statements

The Colombian government has recalled its ambassador to Argentina after "irresponsible" statements by Argentine President Javier Millais. This is reported by local media, UNN reports .

Details

Due to the circumstances created by the statements of the President of Argentina, the Government of Colombia immediately summons Ambassador Camilo Romero, Colombia's representative in this country, for consultations said the Colombian government in a publication

Context

The day before, in an interview with journalist Patricia Honeyot, Miley called Colombian President Gustavo Petro a murderous communist and said that such a leader is drowning Colombia. The Colombian government called the Argentine president's words disrespectful. It was also emphasized that Millais was destroying the "deep friendship" on which the countries' partnership had been built for many years.

