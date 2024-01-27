Colombia recalls its ambassador from Argentina after Milei's statements
Kyiv • UNN
Colombia recalled its ambassador from Argentina after Argentine President Javier Milei made disrespectful comments calling Colombian President Gustavo Petro a "communist murderer," which led to a deterioration in relations between the two countries.
The Colombian government has recalled its ambassador to Argentina after "irresponsible" statements by Argentine President Javier Millais. This is reported by local media, UNN reports .
Details
Due to the circumstances created by the statements of the President of Argentina, the Government of Colombia immediately summons Ambassador Camilo Romero, Colombia's representative in this country, for consultations
Context
The day before, in an interview with journalist Patricia Honeyot, Miley called Colombian President Gustavo Petro a murderous communist and said that such a leader is drowning Colombia. The Colombian government called the Argentine president's words disrespectful. It was also emphasized that Millais was destroying the "deep friendship" on which the countries' partnership had been built for many years.
