In Saudi Arabia, a well-known journalist investigating corruption in the royal family was executed for "treason"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3794 views

In Saudi Arabia, journalist Turki al-Jasser, who was arrested in 2018, was executed. He was accused of "treason" and criticizing corruption in the royal family.

In Saudi Arabia, a well-known journalist investigating corruption in the royal family was executed for "treason"

In Saudi Arabia, journalist Turki al-Jasser, who was imprisoned in 2018 for "treason" and "threatening national security" of the country, was executed. His case was conducted in strict secrecy. Human rights activists call the verdict politically motivated and related to his journalistic activities. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on the social network X, Committee for the Protection of Journalists.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia claims that Turki Al-Jasser "committed terrorist crimes," "plotted against the security of the Kingdom and individuals outside it," and "received funds for it."

In 2018, al-Jasser was arrested and his devices were seized, believing that he was behind an X account, then known as Twitter, which documented allegations of corruption in the Saudi royal family. Saudi officials have been accused of spying on Saudi X users and journalists, including Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in October 2018

- reported in the Committee to Protect Journalists.

According to human rights organizations, the imprisoned journalist suffered violent disappearance, as well as physical and psychological torture.

Prior to his arrest, al-Jasser wrote about sensitive topics — including women's rights, political reforms, the Arab revolutions, and institutional corruption. He collaborated with the independent Saudi publication "Al-Takrir", which was shut down under pressure from the authorities, and also ran a personal blog in 2013–2015.

The Committee to Protect Journalists strongly condemned the execution, stressing that international impunity for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 contributed to further pressure on the press. 

We are outraged by the execution in Saudi Arabia of prominent journalist Turki al-Jasser, who has been held in custody for seven years because the regime believed he was reporting on allegations of corruption in the Saudi royal family

= said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, Program Director of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

This is the second known case of a journalist being murdered by Saudi Arabia. In 2018, journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Prior to that, Khashoggi fled Saudi Arabia due to threats and a ban on journalism in the country. Khashoggi wrote critical articles about Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Vita Zelenetska

